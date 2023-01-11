Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition Could Be Under Development: Launch After “Explorer” And “Speed” Variants?

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 12 series. However, the Chinese tech giant is readying a few more smartphones that will be part of the series. After the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition, Xiaomi could launch the Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition. The special version could be officially announced along with the Explorer and Speed editions of the Redmi Note 12 series. Let's look at all the available details of the mystery Redmi Note 12 Android smartphone.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition Codenamed "Marble" Being Developed?

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 12 series smartphone in China a few weeks ago, and the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, have officially arrived in India. In fact, these smartphones had their first sale in the country today, January 11, 2023.

Besides these Redmi Note 12 smartphones, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition and announced the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. Simply put, there are five smartphones in the Redmi Note 12 series. It appears Xiaomi could add one more phone to the lineup.

Dubbed the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, the as-yet-unannounced Android smartphone is codenamed "Marble", claimed Kacper Skrzypek, who usually posts reliable Xiaomi-related leaks. As the tweet suggests, the Turbo edition will be powered by a Qualcomm SoC.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition Expected Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition would obviously be a higher-end variant in the Redmi Note 12 series. The smartphone could even sit above the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition.

If the Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition has a Qualcomm SoC, it is possible Xiaomi may have opted for an over-clocked version of a chipset. While Xiaomi would not embed a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it is possible the Turbo edition might have an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a standard version of which powers the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition.

Kacper hasn't indicated if the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series smartphone will be available in international markets or be limited to China. The Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition should be launched in multiple regions, including India.

Needless to say, Xiaomi hasn't even acknowledged the existence of a Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition. We will surely update our readers as and when we have more details.