Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G Launching Soon: Specifications

India is yet to get the Redmi Note 12 series and Xiaomi China is ready with a special edition of the Redmi Note 12 Pro, named Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition will launch on December 27, 2022, in China, which incidentally is the launch date of the Redmi K60 flagship series.

To recall, the Redmi Note 12 Pro was launched in China in October 2022 with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset at its helm. The new Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is confirmed to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, which is built on the 6nm fabrication process. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 is a decent chipset but the Snapdragon 778G is slightly more powerful and can offer constant 60fps stability in games such as BGMI/PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile.

Xiaomi is looking to cater to the gaming audience with its new Speed Edition device. It seems to have drawn inspiration from the Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, which is also powered by the same Snapdragon 778G chipset and offers performance on a budget. Thankfully, Xiaomi hasn't resorted to cost-cutting and the device will sport an OLED display. The rest of the specifications are expected to be similar to the standard Redmi Note 12 Pro. So, let's have a look at them below.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition: Expected Specifications

Going by the teaser image, the Redmi Note 12 Pro SE adorns a tweaked exterior styling. It gets a different texture surrounding the camera island. The Redmi Note 12 Pro sports a large 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz screen refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 900 nits peak brightness. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Expect, the Speed Edition to carry the same display specs.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support. However, the Redmi Note 12 Pro SE poster reveals that the device will be equipped with a 108MP camera. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 16MP front-facing camera. The handset is powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 67W fast charging support.

