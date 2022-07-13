Samsung Galaxy M13 series of smartphones are all set to be launched in the Indian market at an event tomorrow. The South Korean tech giant will be launching two new devices in the series called the Samsung Galaxy M13 4G and the Galaxy M13 5G. Just a day before the launch, the Galaxy M13 series' pricing in India has been leaked on the interwebs.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Series Price In India Leaked

According to the source, the Samsung Galaxy M13 4G variant will be available in two RAM and storage variants - 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The former will be priced at Rs. 11,999 and the latter will be offered for Rs. 12,999. The Galaxy M13 5G's 4GB / 64GB variant will be offered for Rs. 14,999, while the 6GB / 128GB model will set the consumers back by Rs. 15,999.

Both the Samsung Galaxy M13 4G and the Galaxy M13 5G are tipped to be offered in three color variants - Midnight Blue, Aqua Green, and Stardust Brown. The report also mentions that both the Galaxy M13 models will be going on sale in India via Amazon from July 23 after the unveiling on July 14. It's worth mentioning that the information above is based on rumors, so it should be taken with a pinch of salt for now.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G variant was already launched in May this year, so we know everything about it. The phone has a 6.6-inch full HD+ Infinity-V display. The device is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 5G processor, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of native storage, which is expandable up to 1TB by inserting microSD cards.

The Galaxy M13 4G offers a triple primary camera module on the back. It has a 50MP main shooter, a 5MP wide-angle secondary snapper, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there's an 8MP camera. Lastly, a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support completes the list of specs.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G model is expected to have a slightly smaller 6.5-inch display. This one is officially confirmed to come with two main cameras at the rear and support for 11 5G bands in the country. There will be support for up to 12GB of RAM through the RAM expansion feature and a 5,000 mAh battery. We will know more details about these phones at the event tomorrow.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles