Samsung Galaxy M32 Gets Rs. 2,000 Price Cut: Should You Buy?

A mid-range smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy M32 was launched in September last year starting from Rs. 16,999. Now, the device has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 officially from the company. With this price cut, the Samsung smartphone has become more affordable and here are the details of the deal.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Price Cut

After the price cut, the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space is priced at Rs. 12,999 and the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space is priced at Rs. 14,999 following. The discounted pricing is live on the company's official website and Amazon India.

Besides this, buyers choosing the online retailer Amazon for the purchase will get an additional instant discount of 10% or up to Rs. 1,000 on using an SBI Bank credit card for the purchase.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Specs

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has been launched in two color options - Black and Blue. It is fitted with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Under its hood, the smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC teamed up with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space alongside support for up to 1TB of additional storage with a microSD card.

Running Android 11 topped with OneUI 3.0, the Samsung Galaxy M32 features a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor. It is accompanied by an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera sensor.

The connectivity aspects include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and dual-SIM support. The other goodies of the Samsung smartphone include Dolby Atmos, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Should You Buy Galaxy M32?

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is an affordable smartphone that checks almost all the points that one can expect from such a device. It comes with a decent performance within a budget price point and can be a good buy with Rs. 2,000 price cut.

