Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is going to be the South Korean tech giant's next clamshell foldable smartphone. It is all set to be unveiled at some point in August alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. Now, the device has been certified by FCC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Gets Certification From Another Agency

Ahead of its launch in August, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been approved by the United State's Federal Communication Communication. The device has been certified with two model numbers including SM-F721U and the SM-F721U1. The former will be a carrier-oriented offering, while the latter is expected to be an unlocked version of it. Unfortunately, the FCC listing of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 hasn't revealed anything regarding its specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to come with a larger secondary display on the outer side and an improved hinge. The rumor mill suggests that the foldable smartphone will be offering a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display, which will be providing a massive screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is expected to offer an outer 2.1-inch Super AMOLED display, as compared to the 1.9-inch found on its predecessor.

Furthermore, the reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be offering the octa-core flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The chipset will be paired with the latest Adreno graphics processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of native storage. Software-wise, it will be booting Android 12 out-of-the-box with the latest One UI on top. A 3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support will keep the whole package running.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to offer a 12MP primary camera with OIS support and a 12MP wide-angle lens. For selfies, there will be a 10MP snapper. Design-wise, the device will be offering a dual-tone design, just like its predecessor. However, it will be having a significantly slimmer bezel than the Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Availability Details

A recent report has indicated that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available to pre-order starting from August 10. The smartphone is said to be going on sale in major markets starting from August 26. The color variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to include Phantom Black, Green, and Beige. We will have more details in a matter of weeks, so stay tuned.

