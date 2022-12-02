Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Tipped To Get A Bigger Cover Screen Like The Oppo Find N2 Flip

Samsung's foldable smartphones are undeniably the most sought-after and feature-packed devices on the market. The company introduced its Galaxy Z Flip4 device in August 2022, bringing some incremental changes over the Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone. However, reports suggest that the next generation, Galaxy Z Flip5, could boast an all-new design with bigger displays.

Renowned display analyst, Ross Young, claims that the 2023 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 will come with a larger cover screen. Currently, the Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with a 1.9-inch cover screen. He expects the Galaxy Z Flip5 to have a 3.3-inch or 3.4-inch cover screen. He further added that it will come with a reduced display crease, which hints that Samsung may employ a different hinge mechanism.

Interestingly, this news comes shortly after Oppo's Find N2 Flip phone video got viral. The smartphone boasts a vertical cover screen which appears larger than the 1.9-inch cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip4. Moreover, it doesn't seem to have a prominent display crease, which is a major concern with foldable displays. Samsung may be dominating the foldable smartphone space but is surely feeling the heat from the upcoming Oppo smartphone and doesn't want to lag behind the competition.

With consumers warming up to the idea of foldable smartphones, the foldable devices market is expected to grow exponentially in 2023. More manufacturers are waiting to jump on the bandwagon and Samsung will have to fend off the challenge, especially from its Chinese competitors. This report indicates that Samsung is following the movements of its Chinese rivals closely and is ready to incorporate all the latest tech in its upcoming foldable devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Expectations-

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is still quite some time away from production. It could make an appearance in the second half of 2023. Now that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is available, the Flip5 could incorporate it. The main display is currently 6.7 inches, which is expected to stay similar in the 2023 device. However, it could come with enhanced brightness and other technologies. It might even get revisions in the camera setup.

The battery capacity (3700mAh) and slow charging (25W) are some of the negatives of the Galaxy Z Flip4 device. Samsung should address them by plonking a bigger battery and faster charging.