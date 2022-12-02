Samsung Galaxy A04e India Launch Imminent: Good Budget Device For Samsung Fans? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung mostly focuses on the mid-range smartphone segment and above in India. It has very few offerings in the sub ₹10,000 price category and has left the segment for the Chinese brands to feast on. It recently launched the affordable Samsung Galaxy A04e in some international markets but did not consider it a suitable product for the Indian market. However, it is rethinking its strategy and planning on introducing it in the country soon.

A report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A04e will go official in India soon. The report also reveals the RAM, storage, and color options of the India-spec unit. The handset is rumored to be priced under ₹10,000. Let's see if it can take on the other budget smartphones in the category.

Samsung Galaxy A04e: RAM, Storage, Color Options

Going by the report, the new Samsung Galaxy A04e could be offered in three variants- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The device will come in light blue and copper color options in India.

Samsung Galaxy A04e: Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A04e features a polycarbonate unibody design with dual rear cameras. It comes with a waterdrop notch on the display and thick bezels surrounding the screen. The device sports a 6.5-inch PLS LCD screen with HD+ screen resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy A04e is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset, which could be the MediaTek Helio G35. It could be equipped with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage in India. The memory can be further expanded via the microSD card slot.

The smartphone comes with dual rear cameras comprising a 13MP primary sensor, accompanied by an ancillary 2MP depth sensor. Selfie and video calling duties are handled by a 5MP shooter at the front.

Some other noteworthy features of the Galaxy A04e include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a dedicated microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port, among others. The large 5000mAh battery promises to keep its light on. It runs on OneUI Core 4.1 skin based on Android 12 OS.

Can The Samsung Galaxy A04e Be A Good Budget Device In India?

The Samsung Galaxy A04e will have to contend with some latest offerings from Xiaomi and Motorola in the segment such as the Redmi A1+ and the Moto E22s. The Moto E22s in particular packs a more fancy design, display, and features in comparison. However, for those who trust the Samsung brand more, the Samsung Galaxy A04e could be a good option in this price range.

