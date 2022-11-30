Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Spotted On Geekbench: More Powerful Than Galaxy M53 5G? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung will be adding the new Samsung Galaxy M54 5G to its lineup soon. It will be a successor to the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G device, which was launched in April 2022. The new Galaxy M54 5G smartphone has visited the Geekbench benchmarking website revealing its chipset, RAM, and other key details apart from its performance figures. So, let's have a look at them and see how it compares to its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Geekbench Results: Is There A Performance Bump?

As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G carries a model number SM-M546B. The device managed to score 750 points on the single-core and around 2696 points on the multi-core test. The handset is powered by the Samsung s5e8835 mobile chipset, which could be the Exynos 1380 SoC.

The Exynos 1380 will be a new chipset that will replace the Exynos 1280 chipset. It features four cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four cores clocked at 2.0GHz and is coupled with a Mali-G68 GPU. The preliminary scores also look promising as it has scored slightly higher than the Dimensity 900 of the Galaxy M53 5G, which scores around 730 in single-core and 2300 in multi-core on average.

Furthermore, the listing reveals that the Galaxy M54 5G will be equipped with up to 8GB RAM. It may be offered with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The smartphone will run on One UI based on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G: Features (Rumored)

The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is rumored to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, similar to its predecessor. The device might be equipped with a triple camera setup at the rear comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. It could boast a 32MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole camera cutout on the display.

Samsung may plonk in a massive 6000mAh battery coupled with 25W fast charging support. Expect the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G to go official in early 2023 with a price tag of around ₹25,000 in India.

