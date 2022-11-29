Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Design Revealed Via Official Renders: Better Than Galaxy A13 5G? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

There have been many leaks and rumors floating around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A14 5G for the past couple of weeks. Adding to the tally, popular tipster Evan Blass has now managed to get his hands on the official press renders of Samsung's mid-range smartphone, which reveals its design in full glory. Let's have a look at what's changed compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy A13 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Design Compared With Galaxy A13 5G

Going by the leaked press renders, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G comes with incremental design changes compared to the Galaxy A13 5G. The front look is similar with a waterdrop notch and a thick chin bezel. At the rear, it gets a completely flat rear panel as against the slightly curved panel of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. Just like its predecessor, the Galaxy A14 5G gets three individual camera rings flanked by a LED flash.

Samsung has gone against the trend of flat sides as the Galaxy A14 5G sports rounded sides. The volume buttons and the power button are placed on the right side of the device. It is likely to be equipped with a power button embedded fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Specifications (Rumored)

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is expected to sport a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to come with a waterdrop notch similar to its predecessor. However, a punch-hole camera cutout would have been aesthetically pleasing.

The device is rumored to come in two versions powered by the Exynos 1330 SoC and the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It will be equipped with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, expect little or no changes with the Galaxy A14 5G. The smartphone could retain the same 50MP primary shooter, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper. The selfie sensor could be upgraded from a 5MP unit to a 13MP sensor.

Some other expected features of the device include 5G support, dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset could be equipped with a 5000mAh battery coupled with 15W charging support. Expect the device to be priced at around ₹20,000 if it reaches India.

