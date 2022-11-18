Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Spotted On Geekbench; Key Specifications, Design Confirmed News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has surfaced on Geekbench, and the listing for the Android smartphone offers information about its hardware. The design of the upcoming mid-range smartphone has also leaked via case renders. Let's look at the key specifications, features, expected price, and availability of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Specifications And Features

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has been making an appearance on multiple online platforms. Previously, the device appeared in the Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) database. Thereafter the device was spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website, which confirmed the device will be available in India.

Now the Samsung Android smartphone has surfaced on the Geekbench website. The Geekbench listing is for a Samsung-branded device codenamed SM-A146B. Previous reports suggested there could be multiple model numbers for the same mobile phone. Other codenames for the device include SM-A146U, SM-A146VL, SM-A146W, SM-A146U, SM-A146U1/DS, SM-A146P, SM-A146P/N, and SM-A146P/DSN.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G packs an octa-core processor, a Mali G68 GPU, and 4GB of RAM. The CPU isn't mentioned, but it is likely that Samsung has embedded the Exynos 1330 SoC, which has an octa-core CPU in the package.

The listing also indicates the device is running Android 13, which could mean the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will run the latest version of Android, with One UI 5.0 out-of-the-box.

The Bluetooth SIG listing had previously confirmed the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will support Bluetooth 5.2. The device was also spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website confirming that it will get dual-band Wi-Fi. The rest of the specifications aren't available, but rumors have suggested the smartphone will feature a 6.8" Full HD+ AMOLED display, and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Design, Price, And Competition

Leaked design and case renders indicate the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will feature a flat frame design, and house a triple camera setup on the back. The renders also hint at a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G could launch this year. The mid-range Android smartphone could sport a price tag of €230 (approx. ₹19,500). If it arrives in India at this price point, it will be competing with Oppo A58 5G, Redmi Note 12, and several other mid-range Android smartphones.

