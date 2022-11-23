Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 50MP Camera Launched: Coming To India? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung has introduced the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in the Japanese market. However, it is not a successor to the Galaxy A23 5G 2022 model, which was launched earlier this year in the global markets. It is just a region-specific model and could be exclusive to the Japanese market. Let's have a look at its specifications and how it differs from the international model.

What's Different From The International Samsung Galaxy A23 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (Japan) is a compact smartphone and gets a complete redesign. It gets a flat back panel with a single rear camera as opposed to the quad rear camera setup of the international Galaxy A23 5G. At the front, it gets a waterdrop notch on the display with a very thick bottom chin. It sports a 5.8-inch TFT LCD with HD+ (1560 × 720 pixels) resolution as against the large 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD of the global model.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, built on the 7nm fabrication process. It is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage in the Japanese market.

Talking about its cameras, the Japanese-spec Galaxy A23 5G comes with a single 50MP rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. In comparison, the global Galaxy A23 5G comes with a 50MP primary, a 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling duties, the Japanese Galaxy A23 5G is equipped with a 5MP shooter at the front.

Some other noteworthy features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated microSD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, 5G dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is backed by a 4000mAh battery coupled with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is priced at ¥32,800 (approx. ₹19,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. It comes in three color options - Red, White, and Black. There are chances that Samsung might introduce this compact device with a different name in the global markets including India.

