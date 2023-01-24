Tecno Phantom X2 Pro With Retractable Camera Goes On Open Sale In India: Price, Features Detailed

Tecno introduced its Phantom X2 Pro flagship smartphone in the Indian market last week. It was up for pre-order from January 17, 2023, in the country. Now, the smartphone has gone on open sale and can be ordered via Amazon from today. The Phantom X2 Pro is similar in design and specifications to the vanilla Phantom X2 device but gets an advanced camera setup. Let's take a look at its price and specifications below.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro: Price

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro comes at a price tag of ₹49,999. The smartphone comes in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro: Features, Specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G flaunts a curved 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. There's a hole-punch cutout on the display that houses a 32MP selfie sensor.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC chipset. The device is offered with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of optics, the smartphone features a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GNV 3.0 sensor primary sensor, accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide shooter and a 50MP retractable portrait lens.

Advertisement

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G is powered by a massive 5,160mAh battery under its hood. To ensure the device is topped up quickly, it features a 45W fast charging system. The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G runs on HiOS 12 based on Android 12 OS out of the box. Expect the brand to upgrade it to Android 13 and Android 14 OS later.