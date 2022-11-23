Tecno Phantom X2 Series Launch Set for December 7; Dimensity 9000 SoC Confirmed

Tecno, a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings is all set to launch a new flagship smartphone - the Tecno Phantom X2 series. This upcoming smartphone will be the sequel to the Tecno Phantom X series, which debuted in April last year. The company is gearing up to announce these models at a webinar in Dubai on December 7.

The upcoming flagship series from Tecno is likely to include two models -- Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro. Already, some aspects of these smartphones were revealed by speculations and teasers and now, it has been officially confirmed that the Tecno Phantom X2 series will be announced early next month.

Let's take a look at what to expect from the upcoming Tecno phones.

Tecno Phantom X2 Expected Specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 models are teased to feature improved image-capturing capabilities. These improvements are tipped to include multi-exposure and complex HDR shooting modes that will provide a better shooting experience in low-light conditions.

Besides, the Tecno Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro are said to draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. This processor comprises a fast Cortex X2 core clocked at 3GHz, three Cortex A710 cores clocked at 2.85GHz and four power-efficient cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

As per Tecno, the upcoming flagship series will bring the best of "Phantom's trailblazing innovation" that will be backed by a high-end SoC based on the TSMC 4nm process node. It is touted to be designed to deliver low power consumption and better performance.

For the unaware, the Tecno Phantom X was launched in India earlier last year in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. The major highlights of the device include support for virtual RAM of up to 5GB and 33W fast charging tech.

How About Competition?

Given that the Tecno Phantom X2 series will arrive with the Dimensity 9000 SoC, these flagship phones will compete against the likes of phones that use the same processor. To be specific, the OnePlus 10R, Realme GT Neo 3T, Xiaomi 12T, and Redmi K50 Gaming are some smartphones that use the Dimensity 9000 SoC. The Tecno Phantom X2 will become an affordable flagship offering alongside these devices.