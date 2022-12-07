Tecno Phantom X2 Series Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, Retractable

Tecno has released its latest flagship offerings, which includes two smartphones under the flagship Tecno Phantom X2 series-The Phantom X2 and the Phantom X2 Pro. These are premium smartphones from a brand that has primarily dabbled with budget smartphones. The two smartphones share the same processor, display, and battery, but differ in terms of camera hardware.

The two smartphones have been unveiled globally, and may get an Indian release soon.

Tecno Phantom X2 Series: Specifications and Features

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro, as the name suggests, sits on top and features 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, along with support for additional 5GB of virtual RAM. The phone is offered in Mars Orange and Stardust Grey colorways.

On the other hand, the Tecno Phantom X2 comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, also with 5GB of virtual RAM.

Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC that includes a Mali G710 GPU. Both feature a triple camera stack at the back. The pair also rocks the same 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. This is a curved display with a punch hole cutout to accommodate the front camera. The panel features a 360Hz touch sampling rate and boasts of a 93.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top.

These smartphones also ship with a large 5160mAh battery and 45W fast charging support, which Tecno claims can charge the phones up to 50 percent in 20 minutes. The phones run on Android 12-based HiOS 12.0 out of the box.

The primary difference between the two variants is in the camera hardware. The Phantom X2 Pro features a 50MP primary camera along with a 50MP portrait lens and another 13MP ultrawide camera. On the front lies the 32MP selfie camera. The portrait lens on this one has a retractable technology that extends the lens outwards when in use, and retracts it inside once done.

The Phantom X2, however, sticks to a 64MP primary camera with OIS support along with a 13MP ultrawide camera, in addition to a 2MP macro camera. This too features a 32MP front camera.

Phantom X2 Series: Price and Availability

The Phantom X2 series has been launched globally and is likely to launch in India soon. The 12+256GB Phantom X2 Pro is priced at SAR 3499 (roughly Rs 76,700) while the Phantom X2 is priced at SAR 2699 (roughly Rs 59,100).