These iPhones To Support 5G Network In India But The Wait Isnt Over Yet

When It Comes To 5G Support On iPhones In India, There Is A Catch

While every iPhone with a 5G modem will support Airtel 5G network in India, the download, upload, and network reception are likely to vary from device to device. As one could speculate, Apple's oldest 5G-capable smartphone series the iPhone 12 is expected to have slightly lower download and upload speeds when compared to the latest iPhone 14 series.

When it comes to the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, they come with an older A15 Bionic chipset and 5G modem, which are likely to offer similar 5G capability as of the iPhone 13 series. Lastly, the premium iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to offer the best possible 5G connectivity in India among all the other iPhone models.

Do note that, if you have an iPhone that has been imported from markets like the US, there is no confirmation that Airtel 5G network will also work on those devices. Given they have better 5G capability with mmWave support, they should work. However, if Apple releases a geography-based 5G software update, then those devices could miss out on 5G connectivity.

Considering the compatibility of the Airtel 5G network on all the iPhone models, we can also expect these iPhones to support the 5G network by Jio as well. Again, to enable the same, Apple has to push a software update, which is expected to happen in the next few weeks.

Advertisement