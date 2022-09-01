Two Cutouts On iPhone 14 Pro Models To Appear Unified In Pill-Shaped Notch: Here’s How

Apple Far Out event is set for September 7, and rumors have been buzzing around for a while. One new leak talks about the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max display and notch. It looks like both iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a punch-hole and pill-shaped cutouts. This might appear as a single, long pill-shaped cutout when the display is switched on.

iPhone 14 Pro Models Pill-Shaped Display Explained

A report from MacRumors cites an anonymous tipster to reveal the design details of the new iPhone 14 Pro models. The tipster states that the pill and punch-hole cutouts on the Pro models won't be visually separated when the display is on. This would make the notch look like a unified pill-shaped cutout.

The idea is to avoid the space between the two cutouts when the display is on. We know that Apple emphasizes the design and aesthetics of its devices. The tipster suggests that Apple has decided to turn off the pixels in the 'dead space' between the two cutouts.

The final appearance on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would look like a pill-shaped cutout rather than two notches on the display. The tipster states that this would be less distracting for the user than having two cutouts.

iPhone 14 Pro Models To Get Enhanced Display

That's not all. Apple could further enhance the overall display experience of the iPhone 14 Pro models. The report states that Apple will 'visually expand' the area around the cutouts to place the contents.

"Apple could make the area slightly wider to fit status icons on the left and right sides, or even extend it downward into a large rounded square when delivering certain notifications," the report explains. The report also shares an image from China, which was likely secured by a Foxconn employee assembling the next-gen iPhones.

The image further gives a clear idea of how the iPhone 14 Pro models could look with the pill-shaped notch and the expanded display to cover the surrounding areas. While the new design is finally giving the iPhone a much-needed revamp, it still hasn't been confirmed yet. We'll know for sure on September 7 when the iPhone 14 models will officially launch.

