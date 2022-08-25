Vivo V25 Pro First Sale In India; Price And Offers

Vivo recently launched a new smartphone dubbed Vivo V25 Pro in the Indian market. The device features the color-changing fluorite AG Glass design we saw on its predecessor - the Vivo V23 Pro. Now, the latest V series smartphone from the company is up for sale in India along with enticing launch offers.

Vivo V25 Pro Launch Offers

The Vivo V25 Pro was launched in Sailing Blue and Pure Black color options. It comes in two storage configurations - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 39,999 respectively. It is up for sale from today via the e-commerce portal Flipkart and the official Vivo Store.

Buyers who choose to buy the Vivo smartphone using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card will get a flat instant discount of Rs. 3,500. Also, the company is offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000 on purchasing the Vivo V25 Pro. Those who purchase the device via Flipkart will be eligible to get a Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub at Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 4,999 respectively.

Vivo V25 Pro Specifications

To recap the specs, the Vivo V25 Pro comes fitted with a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the smartphone uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC based on the 6nm process with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.

The Vivo smartphone boots on Android 12 topped with Funtouch OS 12. For imaging, there are triple rear cameras comprising a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide secondary lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP tertiary macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The other aspects of the Vivo V25 Pro include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, 5G support, a 32MP selfie camera sensor, and a 4830mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge fast charging support.

Vivo V25 Pro Vs Competition

The Vivo V25 Pro is a good buy for those looking for a smartphone under Rs. 35,000 with a 120Hz refresh rate, decent performance, and an impressive camera. However, if you are open to options, then there are alternatives such as the Nothing Phone (1), OnePlus 10R, Realme GT Neo 3, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, etc. that you can consider buying.

