Vivo V25 Pro Vs Other Alternative Smartphones Under Rs. 35,000

Vivo just launched the latest smartphone in the Y series, the Vivo V25 Pro in India on Wednesday. It has been launched in two storage configurations, including 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. These two variants are priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 39,999 respectively. Also, the Vivo V25 Pro comes in two colors - Sailing Blue and Pure Black.

The device features a slew of highlights, including a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for 8GB of Virtual RAM, and a new Bionic Cooling System for sustained thermal control and consistent performance. These features make the Vivo V25 Pro on par with other smartphones priced under Rs. 35,000. Check out the alternatives to consider buying instead of the Vivo smartphone from here.

Nothing Phone (1) Price: Rs. 32,999

Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display

Octa Core Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with Nothing OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

In-display optical fingerprint scanner

USB Type-C Audio, Stereo speakers

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Motorola Edge 30 Price: Rs. 28,800

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz displa

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MyUX

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,020 mAh battery OPPO Reno8 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) with Mali-G77 MC9

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3

4,500 mAh battery iQOO 9 SE Price: Rs. 33,990

Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 13MP +2MP mono camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price: Rs. 27,499

Key Specs 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi K50i Price: Rs. 28,999

Key Specs 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU

6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

5,080 mAh battery OnePlus 10R Price: Rs. 34,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4400mAh battery POCO F4 5G 256GB Price: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Price: Rs. 32,999

Key Specs 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)

12MP + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) with 25W fast charging Battery Vivo V23 5G Price: Rs. 29,990

Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP 1Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,200 mAh (typ) battery

