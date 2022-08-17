Just In
Vivo V25 Pro Vs Other Alternative Smartphones Under Rs. 35,000
Vivo just launched the latest smartphone in the Y series, the Vivo V25 Pro in India on Wednesday. It has been launched in two storage configurations, including 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. These two variants are priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 39,999 respectively. Also, the Vivo V25 Pro comes in two colors - Sailing Blue and Pure Black.
The device features a slew of highlights, including a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for 8GB of Virtual RAM, and a new Bionic Cooling System for sustained thermal control and consistent performance. These features make the Vivo V25 Pro on par with other smartphones priced under Rs. 35,000. Check out the alternatives to consider buying instead of the Vivo smartphone from here.
Nothing Phone (1)
Price: Rs. 32,999
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with Nothing OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- In-display optical fingerprint scanner
- USB Type-C Audio, Stereo speakers
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Motorola Edge 30
Price: Rs. 28,800
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz displa
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MyUX
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,020 mAh battery
OPPO Reno8 5G
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) with Mali-G77 MC9
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3
- 4,500 mAh battery
iQOO 9 SE
Price: Rs. 33,990
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 13MP +2MP mono camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
Price: Rs. 27,499
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi K50i
Price: Rs. 28,999
Key Specs
- 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU
- 6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
- 5,080 mAh battery
OnePlus 10R
Price: Rs. 34,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4400mAh battery
POCO F4 5G 256GB
Price: Rs. 33,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Price: Rs. 32,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)
- 12MP + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) with 25W fast charging Battery
Vivo V23 5G
Price: Rs. 29,990
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP + 8MP 1Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,200 mAh (typ) battery
