Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: OnePlus 10T, Zenfone 9, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Nothing Phone (1), And More

We've entered the month of August, and the month is buzzing with smartphone launches and other activities. This month, we'll be witnessing the launch of many new phones. For instance, we have the new OnePlus 10T, Asus Zenfone 9, and many more. We have compiled a list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes many brands like Nothing, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and so on.

The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes the newly launched Asus Zenfone 9, which packs many premium and game-centric features. Phones like Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, OnePlus 10T, and more are also part of the list.

Additionally, Samsung phones are also part of the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G flagship phone has been part of the list for a long time now. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A13 are also on the list.

The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 - which is relatively old. Plus, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple iPhone XR are also trending smartphones.

Asus Zenfone 9 Key Specs 5.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

Android 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 12MP ultra-wide camera

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh (typical) with fast charging Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Nothing Phone (1) Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with Nothing OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery OnePlus 10T Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 10-bit display

Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,800 mAh (typical)battery Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

5G

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Google Pixel 6a Key Specs 6.1-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR display

Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip

6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12.2MP + 12MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE

4,306 (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A13 Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone XR Key Specs 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

