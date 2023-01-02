Vivo Y35m With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5G Connectivity Launched: Specifications, Price

Vivo has introduced yet another Y-series smartphone named Vivo Y35m in the Chinese market. The Vivo Y35m is a mid-range smartphone and boasts a large LCD, a premium design, a Dimensity series processor, a dual camera setup, and a large 5000mAh battery, among others. Let's have a look at its detailed specifications below.

Vivo Y35m: Features, Specifications

The Vivo Y35m's mainstay is its design. It flaunts a flat side design with a dual-finish rear panel. The handset gets a color-blended rectangular camera island housing the dual rear cameras and the LED flash. The smartphone is built entirely out of polycarbonate.

Over to the front, the Vivo Y35m gets a waterdrop notch on the display, which is a downer as other smartphones in the segment come with a hole-punch display. The smartphone sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with a good 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Vivo Y35m is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which supports 5G connectivity. The processor is built on the 7nm fabrication process and offers a blend of performance and power efficiency. The handset is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded further via the microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y35m gets a dual camera setup at the rear featuring a 13MP primary camera coupled with a 2MP macro sensor and an LED flash. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP front-facing camera.

Some notable features of the device include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery coupled with 15W charging support.

Vivo Y35m: Price, Availability

The Vivo Y35m comes at a starting price of CNY 1399 (approx. ₹16,600) for the 4GB RAM+128GB storage model in China. The 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1599 (approx. ₹19,000). The top variant with 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage comes at a price tag of CNY 1699 (approx. ₹20,250). The handset is offered in Starry Black and Star Orange colors. Vivo hasn't confirmed its availability for India yet.