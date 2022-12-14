Oppo A58x 5G With Dimensity 700, 90Hz Display Launched: Specifications, Price News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Following the launch of the Oppo A58 5G in China last month, the company has introduced another 5G mid-range device. The new Oppo A58x 5G is essentially a watered-down model of the Oppo A58 5G. Let's dive into its specifications to understand the changes.

Oppo A58x 5G: Features, Specifications

The Oppo A58x 5G sports a 6.56-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution, 269ppi pixel density, 90Hz refresh rate, and 600nits peak brightness. The display is protected by a layer of Panda protection glass. Just like the Oppo A58, this one too comes with a waterdrop notch on the display.

The Oppo A58x 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor built on the 7nm fabrication process. It comprises two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. This chipset can also be used for casual gaming. The chipset also powers other devices such as the Lava Blaze 5G, Poco M4 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, and others. The smartphone is equipped with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the optics front, the Oppo A58x 5G comes with a dual-rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, accompanied by a 2MP portrait lens with an f/2.4 aperture. In comparison, the Oppo A58 gets a 50MP primary shooter. Selfies and video calling duties will be handled by the 8MP front-facing shooter.

Some notable features of the Oppo A58x 5G include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G, dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, a microSD card slot, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery under the hood. It runs on ColorOS 12.1 skin based on Android 12 OS out-of-the-box.

Oppo A58x 5G: Price, Availability

The Oppo A58x comes in a single variant with 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration and is priced at CNY 1200 (approx. ₹14,200). The handset is now up for grabs in Oppo's home country, China. It is offered in Starry Sky Black, Breeze Purple, and Tranquility Blue colorways. The brand hasn't revealed its plans to bring it to India yet.

