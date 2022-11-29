Xiaomi 13 Claimed To Offer More Battery Life Than iPhone 14 Pro Max: What About The Performance?

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will take the wraps off its Xiaomi 13 series on December 1, 2022, in China. Now, the company is drip-feeding information about the devices ahead of the launch to build up the excitement. Xiaomi's founder and CEO, Lei Jun, took to Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, to share details about the Xiaomi 13's battery pack. Let's have a look at its results below.

Xiaomi 13 Battery Life Results

Previous reports indicate that the Xiaomi 13 will be a compact device with a small display. Lei Jun states that despite the smaller dimensions of the smartphone, the company was able to pack in a sizable battery pack. It is expected to be a 4500mAh battery.

He went on to compare the Xiaomi 13's battery life with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is one the most power-efficient devices around. The Xiaomi 13 scored a test value of 1.37, which is marginally better compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max's value of 1.28. This indicates that the Xiaomi 13 could last for a whole day with still some juice left. The vanilla iPhone 14 scored 0.98, which means it can barely manage a day's workload.

Jun stressed the fact that along with fast charging, improving the battery life of smartphones is crucial. Xiaomi is aiming to develop a smartphone that can last for two full days. Manufacturers have done it by cramming in massive 6000mAh batteries. It would be interesting to see if Xiaomi manages to extract that kind of backup from a smaller battery, much like how Apple does it with the iPhones.

Xiaomi 13: Leaked Information

The Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones will come with very slim bezels surrounding the screen. The top and the side bezels are just 1.61mm, while the bottom chin bezel is 1.81mm. This is even smaller than the recently launched Realme 10 Pro+, which comes with a 2.33mm chin bezel. The slim bezels also allow for an impressive 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Lei Jun calls the Xiaomi 13 a "Performance King" as it is touted to be powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Let's have a look at its Geekbench results and see whether it can take on the iPhone 14 Pro Max in terms of performance.

Can The Xiaomi 13 Beat The iPhone 14 Pro Max In Performance?

The Geekbench 5 listing reveals that the Xiaomi 13 scored 1497 points in the single-core test and 5089 points in the multi-core test. The iPhone 14 Pro Max with the Apple A16 Bionic at its helm manages to score around 1900 points in single-core and about 4800 points in multi-core tests. So judging by these results, the Xiaomi 13 lags behind in single-core, while edges past the iPhone in multi-core results. However, these synthetic benchmarks don't always translate to real-life performance and are advisable to be taken with a grain of salt.