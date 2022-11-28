Xiaomi 13 Tipped To Arrive With Flat Screen, Very Slim Bezels: Launch Date Confirmed News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Xiaomi has released a poster on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, confirming the launch date of its Xiaomi 13 flagship smartphones. The vanilla Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro will go official in China on December 1, 2022, as speculated earlier. The teaser also reveals that one smartphone will come with a curved display, while the other will make do with a flat screen. This is a clear indication that the vanilla Xiaomi 13 will debut with a flat display.

According to a leaked image, the standard Xiaomi 13 will come with very slim bezels all around the screen. It will get 1.61mm bezels on the top and sides of the smartphone, while the bottom chin will be just 1.81mm. This would allow the device to have an impressive 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Furthermore, the device seems fairly compact with a width of just 71.5mm.

Xiaomi 13: Design, Features (Leaked)

Renders of the vanilla Xiaomi 13 have surfaced revealing its rear design completely. The smartphone gets a premium metal construction with flat sides. The rear panel is also flat with a leather texture. The device gets a square camera island, which houses the triple camera sensors.

The Xiaomi 13 is rumored to boast a 6.2-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The same chipset will also power other high-end devices such as the OnePlus 11 Pro, iQOO 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Motorola Edge 40 Pro, and others.

Talking about its cameras, the triple rear camera setup may comprise a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 50MP telephoto camera. Xiaomi recently formed a partnership with renowned camera-maker, Leica. So, expect it to work its magic with the cameras of this device. Selfie aficionados would be pleased as it is expected to come with a 32MP front-facing sensor.

The Xiaomi 13 could arrive with a 4,800 mAh battery under its hood. It is rumored to come with 120W fast wired charging support. Also, expect it to get fast wireless charging support. In terms of software, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 series will come loaded with the MIUI 14 based on the Android 13 OS out of the box. Expect the Xiaomi 13 smartphones to arrive by January 2023 in India.

