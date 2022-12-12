Xiaomi 13 With 6.36-inch E6 AMOLED, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Launched: Specifications, Price

Xiaomi has introduced its Xiaomi 13 flagship smartphone alongside the bigger Xiaomi 13 Pro device in China. The Xiaomi 13 is the more compact of the two and gets a flat display and flat side design unlike the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which comes with a curved display. The Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro are among the first devices to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Let's have a look at its complete features list below.

Xiaomi 13: Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 comes with an iPhone-inspired flat side design, a shiny metal frame, and a glass back. At the rear, it comes with a squarish camera bump that houses the triple rear cameras and the LED flash. The smartphone sports a 6.36-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Xiaomi 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is built on TSMC's 12nm fabrication process. Xiaomi has employed it with a 4642mm² liquid cooling vapor chamber for enhanced heat dissipation. The device will lock horns against the recently launched iQOO 11 series and the Vivo X90 Pro+, which are also powered by the same SoC.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 13 comes with a slightly altered setup compared to the Xiaomi 13 Pro. It gets a 50MP Sony IMX800 primary sensor with OIS, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3.2x optical zoom and OIS. Just like its bigger sibling, the rear cameras of the Xiaomi 13 are also Leica-tuned. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 32MP sensor at the front.

Some other noteworthy features of the Xiaomi 13 include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS L1+L5, NFC, IR blaster, an IP68 rating for water/dust resistance, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port, among others. The smartphone is equipped with a 4500mAh battery coupled with a 67W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Xiaomi 13: Price, Availability

The vanilla Xiaomi 13 starts at a price tag of CNY 3999 (approx. ₹47,500) for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant and goes up to CNY 4999 (approx. ₹59,200) for the 12GB RAM+ 512GB storage variant. It is offered in white, black, Flora Green, and Mountain Blue colors with a glass back and leather finish options. Alternatively, it will be offered in limited editions in flame red, sapphire blue, hurricane yellow, jungle green, and cement gray. Expect the smartphone to arrive at around ₹50,000 in India.