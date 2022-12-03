Xiaomi 13 Series Could Launch On December 8: Can It Challenge The iQOO 11? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones were slated to release on December 1 2022 in China. However, due to the demise of former Chinese President, Jiang Zemin, the company pushed the launch to a later date. Xiaomi Japan has now shared a teaser hinting that the Xiaomi 13 series might go official on December 8 2022. That's the same day when Xiaomi's chief competitor, iQOO, has also confirmed to launch its iQOO 11 flagship smartphones. This points to a possible December 8 release of the Xiaomi 13 series in China too.

The Xiaomi 13 series is expected to comprise the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphones initially. They will be one of the first smartphones to boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC along with the iQOO 11 series. Do they have what it takes to challenge the iQOO 11 series on other fronts? Let's have a look at their specifications.

Xiaomi 13 Series: Features, Specifications (Rumored)

The Xiaomi 13 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED flat panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The more expensive Xiaomi 13 Pro could flaunt a 6.73-inch curved Samsung E6 AMOLED with a 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1920Hz PWM dimming. Both the models will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship mobile processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is built on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process.

Talking about their camera setups, the Xiaomi 13 is rumored to be equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX800 primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto shooter. The Pro model could boast a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch primary sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 telephoto sensor.

The vanilla Xiaomi 13 could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery coupled with 67W fast charging. The Xiaomi 13 Pro might pack in a larger 4,820mAh battery pack with 120W fast charging tech. Both models are likely to come with wireless charging support and Xiaomi's Surge G1 charging protection chip.

Can The Xiaomi 13 Series Challenge The iQOO 11 Series?

iQOO as we know has made great strides lately in the flagship smartphone category. It focuses mainly on the gaming aspect but at the same time doesn't compromise on other areas. By the looks of it, the Xiaomi 13 series and the iQOO 11 series look neck and neck in terms of features. Both will be powered by the same chipset and Samsung's E6 flat and curved AMOLED displays. It will boil down to who tunes the processor and displays better. Also, the pricing will play a major role. Expect the Xiaomi 13 series and iQOO 11 series to lock horns in the Indian market in January 2023.

