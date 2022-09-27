Xiaomi Civi 2 With Curved OLED, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Launched

The Xiaomi Civi 2 gets a design inspired by Xiaomi's flagship 12-series of devices. It comes with different rear patterns and finishes at the rear to appeal to a wider audience. The smartphone is very thin with just 7.23mm thickness and is fairly light weighing 171 grams. The rectangular color blended camera island at the rear houses the triple camera setup.

At the front, the Xiaomi Civi 2 sports a curved 6.55-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 10-bit colors, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display can reach up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. However, the pill-shaped camera island, inspired by iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max's Dynamic Island, sticks out like a sore thumb.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 is powered by Qualcomm's latest 7-series processor, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which debuted with the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G (China) smartphone. It is equipped with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Civi 2 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX 766 sensor with OIS, accompanied by a 20MP Sony IMX376K ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro snapper. The pill-shaped camera island may look ugly but packs in serious hardware in the form of dual 32MP sensors. The main sensor supports autofocus, while the secondary sensor gets an ultrawide lens with a 100-degree field of view. The selfie sensors are also accompanied by quad LED flashlights.

Some noteworthy features include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, stereo speakers, Z-axis linear vibration motor, Dolby Atmos, IR sensor, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is powered by a 4,500mAh battery under its hood coupled with 67W fast charging tech. It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 OS.

Xiaomi Civi 2: Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Civi 2 comes at a starting price of CNY 2,399 (approx. ₹27,300) for the 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant and goes up to CNY 2,799 (approx. ₹31,800) for the top variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Just like its predecessor, the Xiaomi Civi 2 might not escape China. However, as per rumor mills, it may go global with a different moniker.

