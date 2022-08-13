Every New Feature In The Apple iOS 16 Beta 3 Update

Following its WWDC 2022 event back in June, Apple is proactively dishing out the latest iOS 16 beta updates for the audience. The Cupertino giant has already released two public beta versions of iOS 16 for the eligible iPhone models. Alongside, the brand is also giving users a first-hand experience of the iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16, and the watchOS 9 with the beta builds.

Apple is now rolling out the third public beta build (or the developer beta 5th) for all these aforementioned operating systems for its devices.

Apple iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 Third Public Beta Update Out

Apple is currently testing both public as well as the developer beta versions of the iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS Ventura. For the former, it's the third beta build, while for the latter it's the fifth update. However, despite features, the third public beta builds for all the latest Apple OS is said to be more stable than the developer version.

The latest iOS 16 update carries 20A5339d firmware build numbers, whereas, the macOS ventura and tvOS have 255A5321d and 20J5355f build numbers respectively. The watch OS 9 comes with 20R534e build number. Below are the features of the new iOS 16 builds.

• Battery Percentage In Status Bar- Starting with the most significant change, Apple has re-introduced the battery percentage icon to the Apple ecosystem. With the iOS 16 beta 3 build, you can finally display battery percentages on the status bar, something Apple snatched from users when it introduced the ugly notch with the iPhone X.

I find it interesting that Apple took five long years to add the long-gone feature to its iPhones and iPads. Why Apple? The battery percentage icon feature will be enabled by default if you have installed the iOS 16 beta 3 build. The feature has not been pushed to the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini, or iPhone 13 Mini, which is again very disappointing.

• Shared Library (Photos App)- Available in the Settings app under 'Photos', the new 'Shared Library' feature will let you create a Shared Library to combine photos and videos with your loved ones. Both automatic and manual options are supported.

• AFib Data In Health App- Another significant addition is the support for AFib history in the Apple Health app. With the new feature, you can check your AFib data from the Apple Watch over time.

• Clownfish Wallpaper- Some users have also been notified about the clownfish wallpaper, which was available on the original iPhone.

• Moving on, the latest public beta build brings along a revamped Lock Screen, options for customizations with the Home and lock screen, and some new widgets.

• The update also adds support for the Apple Pay Later instalment plan. Besides, 9to5mac reports that the Wallet app has added new features for using virtual cards saved in Safari with Apple Pay.

• Digit.in noticed that the media playback controls in the Photos app have now been moved to the left and the AssistiveTouch menu now supports continuous scrolling.

• The iOS 16 third public beta version also adds a full-screen music player to the lock screen and tweaks the Music app with additional features. Users will now be able to see the song info next to the genre and also a new design for the Dolby Atmos and Lossless indicators.

• You will hear a new sound while swiping up on Apple Watch to enter Control Center, only for the iPhone icon (find their iPhone).

• As per gizchina, Apple has removed the 'Perspective zoom' feature from the lock screen wallpapers. You might see it in the official iOS 16 release though.

• Both iPadOS 16 and the macOS Ventura are getting the Stage Manager feature with the new public beta update. This feature makes multitasking swift by organizing apps running in the background automatically so that users can switch between them without any hassles.

