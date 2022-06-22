BSNL Launches Rs. 19 Monthly Prepaid Recharge Plan

In recent times, the State-run telecom operator BSNL has expanded its portfolio with a slew of new additions. One of these offerings is the Rs. 19 plan that has a validity of 30 days. This new recharge pack is the cheapest plan that will help subscribers keep their mobile numbers active.

BSNL Rs. 19 Plan Benefits

The Rs. 19 recharge plan from BSNL has a validity of 30 days. It is called VoiceRateCutter_19. This plan slashes the cost of on-net and off-net calls to 20 paise per minute. The main aspect is that if the user has no other data plan or balance on their number, the plan will still keep the SIM card operational and the user will continue to receive calls and other services.

While BSNL is offering the Rs. 19 plan for the purpose of keeping the connection active, the leading telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel and Vi offer similar plans with the cheapest ones ranging from Rs. 50 to Rs. 120. However, these plans provide the faster 4G network connectivity while BSNL provides 3G connectivity.

For the uninitiated, BSNL is in plans to launch its 4G network in India on August 15 this year on account of the Independence Day. We need to wait for further clarity regarding the same.

Should You Opt For BSNL Rs. 19 Plan?

Basically, users who want to keep their number operational without spending a lot of money on the same can opt for this plan. For an entire year, it will cost Rs. 19 x 12, which is Rs. 228. For the same amount, the other telcos provide only a monthly validity plan. For the interested subscribers, the Rs. 19 plan is listed on the official BSNL website under the Voice Voucher plan list.

If you are wondering whether to opt for the BSNL Rs. 19 prepaid plan or not, then you can choose it if you want to keep your number active. It is ideal for those subscribers who have given the BSNL number as their primary point of contact for all services and retain it for the network support offered by the telecom operator across the country.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles