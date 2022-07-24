BSNL Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 100 To Keep Your Number Active

In the fierce telecom battle, BSNL, the state-run telecom operator is not preferred to be used as the primary number by many. While its still struggles to rollout 4G network connectivity all over the country, the telco offers strong coverage even while traveling, helping it retain subscribers. It is for this reason that BSNL SIM cards are used by many.

Unlike competitors, the telecom operator offers a slew of attractive recharge plans for those who are looking forward to keeping a second SIM active without spending a lot. This makes sense as a major part of the country's population cannot afford to do an expensive recharge.

To help its subscribers keep their number by spending a minimum on the recharge, BSNL offers these three plans priced under Rs. 100. Let's take a look at these three low-cost BSNL prepaid plans.

BSNL Low-Cost Prepaid Plans

Firstly, BSNL offers a plan that costs Rs. 87 for its subscribers. This prepaid plan provides validity of 14 days and bundles unlimited voice calls, 1GB of data per day, post which the data speed will drop to 40kbps, and 100 SMS per day. This is one of the most affordable prepaid plans to bundle SMS benefits.

The second plan is the BSNL Rs. 97 data voucher, which offers 18 days of validity. This plan comes with a slew of benefits such as 2GB of data per day, post which the speed will drop down to 80kbps. There is no SMS benefit but it does offer the free Lokdhun contest.

Next on the list is the Rs. 99 prepaid plan, which has a validity period of 18 days. This plan lets users get benefits such as unlimited voice calls and PRBT benefits. Notably, this plan does not bundle any other benefits. Being the most expensive plan over here and failing to bundle data and SMS benefits, this plan could be disappointing to many but it should be a good option to keep the number active.

We can expect BSNL to add more such recharge plans to let its users stay active without having to spend a lot of money on the same.

July 24, 2022
