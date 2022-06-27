BSNL Rs. 107 Validity Extension Plan Benefits: Get 3GB Data And More For 50 Days

BSNL, the state-run telecom operator has come up with a new prepaid recharge plan for its subscribers. This new plan offers users many facilities that are not bundled with any other recharge plans from rivals as well. Let's take a look at the benefits of the BSNL Rs. 107 prepaid recharge plan here.

BSNL Rs. 107 Plan Benefits

The BSNL Rs. 107 prepaid plan has a validity extension plan that will be available for 50 days. During this period, users who choose the plan will get unlimited voice calling benefits with a catch. The free calling benefit will be available for 200 minutes a day and then users will be charged for the additional calling minutes based on the base plan tariff.

The other benefits of this plan include 3GB of data and there will be 50 days of BSNL Tunes access. Notably, the validity extension plan will keep the BSNL number for 50 more days post the expansion of the base plan.

BSNL Validity Extension Plans

Notably, BSNL offers multiple validity extension plans for its subscribers. As their name indicates, these plans extend the duration of their current prepaid plan by paying a relatively lesser amount. These plans start from Rs. 107, which we detailed above and will go up to Rs. 2,999.

The validity extension plans are available across all operational circles in India but a couple of them are limited only to specific circles. Besides extending the validity, these plans also offer benefits such as free voice calls, SMS and data. For those who are unaware, there are nearly 15 such validity extension plans on offer and these include Rs. 107, Rs. 108, Rs. 153, Rs. 197, Rs. 199, Rs. 201, Rs. 229, Rs. 249, Rs. 321, Rs. 389, Rs. 397, Rs. 666, Rs. 699, Rs. 797, Rs. 997, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,199, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,399 plans.

The last one, the Rs. 2,399 validity extension plan offers 365 days of validity. However, as a part of a promotional offer, this plan will get 60 days of additional validity until June 29. Some plans The same applies to the Rs. 2,999 validity extension plan as well. Some of these plans offer EROS Now entertainment for 30 days.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles