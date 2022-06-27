BSNL Rs. 107 Validity Extension Plan Benefits: Get 3GB Data And More For 50 Days

By

Advertisement

BSNL, the state-run telecom operator has come up with a new prepaid recharge plan for its subscribers. This new plan offers users many facilities that are not bundled with any other recharge plans from rivals as well. Let's take a look at the benefits of the BSNL Rs. 107 prepaid recharge plan here.

BSNL Rs. 107 Plan Benefits

The BSNL Rs. 107 prepaid plan has a validity extension plan that will be available for 50 days. During this period, users who choose the plan will get unlimited voice calling benefits with a catch. The free calling benefit will be available for 200 minutes a day and then users will be charged for the additional calling minutes based on the base plan tariff.

The other benefits of this plan include 3GB of data and there will be 50 days of BSNL Tunes access. Notably, the validity extension plan will keep the BSNL number for 50 more days post the expansion of the base plan.

BSNL Validity Extension Plans

Notably, BSNL offers multiple validity extension plans for its subscribers. As their name indicates, these plans extend the duration of their current prepaid plan by paying a relatively lesser amount. These plans start from Rs. 107, which we detailed above and will go up to Rs. 2,999.

The validity extension plans are available across all operational circles in India but a couple of them are limited only to specific circles. Besides extending the validity, these plans also offer benefits such as free voice calls, SMS and data. For those who are unaware, there are nearly 15 such validity extension plans on offer and these include Rs. 107, Rs. 108, Rs. 153, Rs. 197, Rs. 199, Rs. 201, Rs. 229, Rs. 249, Rs. 321, Rs. 389, Rs. 397, Rs. 666, Rs. 699, Rs. 797, Rs. 997, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,199, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,399 plans.

The last one, the Rs. 2,399 validity extension plan offers 365 days of validity. However, as a part of a promotional offer, this plan will get 60 days of additional validity until June 29. Some plans The same applies to the Rs. 2,999 validity extension plan as well. Some of these plans offer EROS Now entertainment for 30 days.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Vodafone Idea Cheapest Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Airtel Vs BSNL Vs Vi: Who Offers Best Benefits With Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

List Of Apple Products To Launch In 2022: iPhone 14 Series, AirPods Pro 2 And Mixed-Reality Headset

BSNL Launches Rs. 19 Monthly Prepaid Recharge Plan

E-Passport Explained: What Is It, How To Apply And Take Benefits

BSNL Rs. 2,399 Annual Prepaid Plan Validity Extended By 60 Days

AMD FSR 2.0 Review: Upscale Your Game Without Compromising On Image Quality

BSNL 5G Services Launch Likely Set For 2023

Facebook Watch App Not Working For Apple TV After Update; Here’s Why

BSNL Introduces Rs. 87 Prepaid Plan With 1GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calling: All You Need To Know

Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Nothing Phone (1), Poco F4, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, And More

List Of BSNL Recharge Plans With 30 Days Validity; Price Starts At Rs. 19
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: bsnl news telecom
Published On June 27, 2022
Read more...