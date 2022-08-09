Reliance Jio Plans To Bring 5G Services To 1000 Cities

Reliance Jio, the fastest-growing telecom operator in the country is gearing up to roll out its 5G services soon. Already, the telco has made huge attempts to prepare itself to launch its next-gen cellular connectivity across the country quickly. While other telcos are also gearing up to launch their 5G services, Jio is leading and might mimic the same scenario we saw with 4G services back in 2016.

Recently, Jio announced its annual report for the fiscal year 2021-22. During the period, the telco increased its prepaid plans tariff by 20%, which helped the company improve its ARPU (annual revenue per user). Notably, the ARPU is something that all telecom operators want to surge as quickly as possible.

Jio 5G Services In 1000 Cities

In addition to this, in the report, Jio mentioned that it has completed its plans to roll out 5G coverage across 1000 cities in the country. This is a significant improvement in the 5G rollout in the country and it might make incumbent operators under pressure. Though Jio has stated that the planning for 5G coverage in 1000 cities has been completed, it might not mean that the company is ready to deliver 5G services in these cities right away.

Earlier, the telco confirmed that 13 cities will get its 5G service. Some of these cities include Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad.

Jio Leads 5G Spectrum Auction

Already, Jio has made heads turn towards it by leading the spectrum auction with the highest bid worth Rs. 88,078 crores, which makes it the biggest 5G network carrier in India. The company managed to acquire the 24.740MHz spectrum. It has bagged the rights to use the 5G network in 22 circles in the country. The company has acquired the unique 700MHz spectrum, making it the sole telecom operator to offer 5G services in India.

Jio 5G Trials

Notably, Reliance Jio managed to achieve a 1Gbps speed of 5G speed on the 5GNR solution through Qualcomm's 5G RAN Platforms. The Jio 5G trial sites are live in Gujarat, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune currently. However, we can expect to see variations in real-world performance.

Jio touts that its 5G solution is made in India and plans to roll out the new 5G network in record time. Jio claims that it has acquired a combination of airwaves comprising the low-band, mid-band, and mmWave spectrum for its 5G services. With these bands and its deep fiber network, it can boost the rollout of 5G for enterprises and individuals. One good thing is that the Jio network has been indigenously developed in the country and it might offer 5G network products more compelling for global operators.

