Vi Rs. 1,449, Rs. 2,889 Plans Revised To Offer 75GB Extra Data

By

Advertisement

Vi aka Vodafone Idea, the third largest telecom operator in the country has now revised two of its prepaid plans to offer additional data benefit. The telco has revised the Rs. 1,449 and Rs. 2,889 prepaid plans in its portfolio to provide more value for subscribers. This effort is has been taken to attract more subscribers to switch to prepaid services and opt for higher-priced recharge plans.

Already, these plans come with the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits and the additional data benefit will add more value to these plans. Another aspect is that these plans are bundled with 1.5GB of daily data benefit and offer long-term validity as well.

Vi Rs. 1,449, Rs. 2,889 Prepaid Plans Revised

Talking about the Vi Rs. 1,449 and Rs. 2,889 prepaid plans have been revised to offer 75GB of additional prepaid plans in addition to the old benefits. Now, the extra data is an added attraction to these plans. Let's take a look at the details of both these plans from here.

Firstly, the Vi Rs. 1,449 prepaid plan comes with a validity of six months or 180 days. This plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling. There will also be 50GB of additional data with this prepaid plan. The next plan is the Rs. 2,889 prepaid plan, which offers similar benefits as the Rs. 1,449 plan except for the validity. This higher-priced plan has a validity of one year or 365 days. In addition, these plans will also get the extra data benefit of 75GB.

Besides, these Vi prepaid plans come with the Vi Hero Unlimited offer, which brings benefits such as Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delight and Binge All Night. Notably, with the Weekend Data Rollover offer, subscribers can use the leftover FUP data from the weekdays on the weekend. The Binge All Night offer will let users get truly unlimited data at high-speed between 12 AM and 6 AM. The Data Delights offer will get up to 2GB of data each month for emergency use.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Airtel Launches Two New 1.5GB/Day Plans With Up To 90 Days Validity; Know Details

Latest Jio Prepaid Plans With 2GB Of Data A Day; Packs From Rs. 249 To Rs. 2,879 Explained

Can You Still Play BGMI In India? Yes, For Now Only

Vi 5G Trial: Achieves 1.2Gbps Download Speed In Bengaluru

Pixel 6 Series Can’t Revert From Android 13 Update To 12; Stable Upgrade Rolled Out

5G Auction Day 3 Updates; 5G Airwaves Bidding Cross Rs. 1.49 Lakh Crores

List Of Compact Android And iOS Smartphones To Buy In India: iPhone 13 Mini, Google Pixel 3 And More

5G Auction Day 1 Updates; Jio, Airtel, Vi, Spent Rs. 1.45 Lakh Crore For 5G Airwaves

WhatsApp New Beta Update Lets You recover Deleted Messages; Find Out How

Vi Rs. 409, Rs. 475 Prepaid Plans Revised: Check Out Benefits

Moto G62 5G Review: Upgraded Features In A Familiar Formfactor

Vodafone Idea Cheapest Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: vi news telecom
Read more...