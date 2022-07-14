Vi Rs. 409, Rs. 475 Prepaid Plans Revised: Check Out Benefits News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vi aka Vodafone Idea has revised a couple of its prepaid plans priced at Rs. 409 and Rs. 475. In an attempt to lure more subscribers, these new plans from the company have been revised to offer additional data benefits. These plans offer benefits such as up to 112GB of data, unlimited voice calls, SMS and OTT access. Let's take a look at the revised plans from here.

Vi Rs. 409 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The Vi Rs. 409 prepaid plan offers 3.5GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days. Previously, this plan offered 2.5GB of data per day and it has been revised to offer a total of 98GB of data. Besides data, users will also get unlimited outgoing calls irrespective of the network and 100 SMSes per day for free with each additional local SMS costing Re. 1 and STD SMS costing Rs. 1.5.

In addition to this, the Rs. 409 prepaid plan is bundled with 'Binge All Night', which lets users browse the internet for free between 12 AM and 6 AM without any impact on the daily data quota. There is also 'Weekend data rollover', which lets users carry forward the unused data from the weekdays to the weekends. There will be complimentary access to Vi Movies and TV app, and the ability to backup 2GB of important data each month sans any additional cost with the 'Data Delights' benefit.

Vi Rs. 475 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The next prepaid plan that got revised is the Rs. 475 plan, which offers 4GB of daily data benefit instead of the previous benefit of 3GB per day. The benefits such as the free SMS limit, and the additional charges for the local and STD SMSes are the same. Even the validity period is the same 28 days as the Rs. 409 plan. Also, it bundles the other benefits such as the Binge All Night benefit, complimentary access to Vi movies and TV app, and Weekend data rollover.

Are you a Vi prepaid subscriber? Are you interested in opting for any of these plans to get an additional GB of data at the same price?

