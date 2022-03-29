Vi Rs. 499, Rs. 1,066 Prepaid Plans Bundle Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vi aka Vodafone Idea has just launched two new prepaid plans for its subscribers on account of the ongoing IPL 2022 season. The interesting aspect of these plans is that they come bundled with access to Disney+ Hotstar. These new Vi plans are priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 1,066 and have different validity periods.

The launch of the new cricket-centric Vi prepaid plans come at a time when Jio launched the new Rs. 279 data add-on pack and Rs. 555 Cricket Plan that also bundles a year of free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar during this cricket season.

Vi Rs. 499, Rs. 1,066 Prepaid Plans

Firstly, the Vi Rs. 499 prepaid plan bundles benefits such as 2GB of data per day and a validity of 28 days. There is access to unlimited voice calls and the ability to send up to 100 SMS per day. Also, the plan is bundled with one year of access to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription that lets users watch cricket matches live.

Similarly, the Vi Rs. 1,066 prepaid plan also bundles 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and one year of access to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription that lets users watch cricket matches live. However, the difference is that this plan has a relatively longer validity of 84 days.

With these plans, subscribers can watch the IPL 2022 tournaments that commenced on March 26, English Premier League, Hotstar specials and other content on the OTT platform, on their smartphone.

Other Vi Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Access

Besides these new Vi prepaid plans with the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, the telco also offers other interesting plans that come with the OTT benefit. These include the Rs. 601 prepaid plan offering 3GB of data and a validity of 28 days. Also, it comes with additional data benefits of 16GB.

The next plan is Vi Rs. 901 prepaid plan with 3GB of data, an additional data benefit of 48GB and a validity period of 70 days. Lastly, we have the Vi Rs. 3,099 prepaid plan with an annual validity of 365 days. It offers 1.5GB of data per day for subscribers. All these plans from the telco provide one year of access to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS per day.

