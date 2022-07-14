Vi Rs. 409, Rs. 475 Prepaid Plans Revised: Check Out Benefits

By

Advertisement

Vi aka Vodafone Idea has revised a couple of its prepaid plans priced at Rs. 409 and Rs. 475. In an attempt to lure more subscribers, these new plans from the company have been revised to offer additional data benefits. These plans offer benefits such as up to 112GB of data, unlimited voice calls, SMS and OTT access. Let's take a look at the revised plans from here.

Vi Rs. 409 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The Vi Rs. 409 prepaid plan offers 3.5GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days. Previously, this plan offered 2.5GB of data per day and it has been revised to offer a total of 98GB of data. Besides data, users will also get unlimited outgoing calls irrespective of the network and 100 SMSes per day for free with each additional local SMS costing Re. 1 and STD SMS costing Rs. 1.5.

In addition to this, the Rs. 409 prepaid plan is bundled with 'Binge All Night', which lets users browse the internet for free between 12 AM and 6 AM without any impact on the daily data quota. There is also 'Weekend data rollover', which lets users carry forward the unused data from the weekdays to the weekends. There will be complimentary access to Vi Movies and TV app, and the ability to backup 2GB of important data each month sans any additional cost with the 'Data Delights' benefit.

Vi Rs. 475 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The next prepaid plan that got revised is the Rs. 475 plan, which offers 4GB of daily data benefit instead of the previous benefit of 3GB per day. The benefits such as the free SMS limit, and the additional charges for the local and STD SMSes are the same. Even the validity period is the same 28 days as the Rs. 409 plan. Also, it bundles the other benefits such as the Binge All Night benefit, complimentary access to Vi movies and TV app, and Weekend data rollover.

Are you a Vi prepaid subscriber? Are you interested in opting for any of these plans to get an additional GB of data at the same price?

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discount Offers On Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

Vodafone Idea Cheapest Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G With 12GB RAM Launched In India; Price, Sale, Offers

Airtel Vs BSNL Vs Vi: Who Offers Best Benefits With Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

Android 13 Beta 4 Available For Pixel Devices: Features, Release Timeline And More

How & Where To Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness For Free In India

Nothing Phone (1) Unavailable Even For Pre-Ordered Users: Restock Expected On July 21

Vi Offering Rs. 100 Cashback Per Month On Purchase Of 4G Phones: How To Avail This Offer

Realme To Launch It's First 5G Tab On 26th July In India Along with IoT Products

Vi Rs. 100 Postpaid Add-On Pack Launched With SonyLIV Premium Subscription For 30 Days

BGMI Master Series Grand Finals Update: Points Table, Team Standings, More

Vi Unlimited International Roaming Packs Launched From Rs. 599
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: vi news telecom
Published On July 14, 2022
Read more...