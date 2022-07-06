List Of Best Smartwatches With Calling Features To Buy In India

Smartwatches are preferred by many users these days as these gadgets help in many ways and also replace the traditional watches. With smartwatches, it is possible to keep a track on health, fitness, and wellness. Some advanced models also dvelve deeper into these aspects by providing women's health information and sleep tracking among other aspects. Understanding the market for these wearbles, several brands have started releasing smartwatches for their users.
If you are interested in buying a new smartwatch, then you will be spoilt for choice as there are models from Amazfit, Noise, Garmin, Samsung, Fitbit, OnePlus, Apple, Fossil and more. Take a look at the best smartwatches available with calling features from here. With this feature, you can take up calls from the smartwatch directly.
Price: Rs. 14,995
Key Specs
- Smartwatches powered with wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android phones, Compatibility: Android OS 6.0+ (EXCLUDING GO EDITION), iOS 10.0+
- Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart Battery modes; magnetic usb rapid Charger included; charge UP to 80 percent in under an hour
- Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 3ATM; G Pay;responses from Google Assistant - itâ€s your own personal Google, always ready to help
- This is one smart watch - now with a speaker for Audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google assistant responses and more; Receive smartphone notifications and alerts; Microphone; Download third party apps with 8Gb of storage and 1G ram memory capacity , Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC, WiFi
- Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands; screen size: 1. 28 inch
- Your Fossil Smartwatch can tell your smartphone to play an audible alert so you can find it fast ; You won't have to take your smartwatch off for long to charge it upâ€"get up to 80% in one hour with rapid charging
- Display: Always-On Retina display
- Compatible Devices: Smartphones
- Ideal For: Unisex
- Lifestyle: Fitness | Indoor | Swimming | Outdoor
- Basic Features: Alarm Clock | Calendar | Date & Time | Timer/Stop Watch
- Health Tracker: Exercise Tracker | Sleep Monitor | Heart Rate | SPO2 | ECG Monitor
- Battery Capacity: Up to 18 hours of battery life
- 1.4" (34.6mm) Circular Super AMOLED (450x450) Full Color Always On Display
- Only compatible with Android Smartphones (Runs on Wear OS Powered by Samsung)
- Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor for Body Composition Analysis, Optical Heart Rate Sensor.
- Health Monitoring features such as Advanced Sleep Analysis & Women's Health.
- Enhanced Fitness tracking lets you track 90+ workouts
- Enriched App availability and connectivity with Wear OS, Powered by Samsung
- Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz
- 1.5GB RAM + 16GB Internal Memory
- 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen, scratch resistant sapphire glass
- ST32 + Apollo 3 + Cypress processors
- Support for Android 6.0 or later
- 110+ Workout modes including automatic workout detection for jogging and running
- Shows metrics such as pulse, distance, calories, speed monitoring and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers.
- Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, Ambient light sensor, Air pressure sensor, Capacitance sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters+ IP68)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou
- 4GB storage for standalone music playback
- Microphone and speakers to attend calls
- 402mAh battery
- Large Retina OLED display
- attend calls and reply to messages using the GPS model
- use fitness app on your iphone to see your daily activity trends
- track your workouts like swimming, cycling, dancing, jogging, running, yoga
- get notified in case of irregular heart rhythms
- It has a Swim Proof design
- With Call Function
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 18 hrs
- Advanced Health and Fitness Monitoring - Multiple sports modes, with built-in GPS, barometer and 24-hour heart rate monitoring (empowered by a more accurate sensor ).
- Updated Chipset, Better Experience - The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.
- Premium Design, Flagship Model - Stainless steel bezel (45mm), 1.4-inch AMOLED Retina Screen (454x454 high-resolution)
- New functions added including Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Noise Detection, etc.
- Lighter and More Comfortable - 28% lighter in weight while battery capacity increased by 40% compared with TicWatch product released in 2018. Changeable silicone strap with in-style design.
- 1.3″ (416 x 416 pixels) AMOLED screen
- With new voice calling functionality, the smartwatch offers its users the convenience of making phone calls from their wrist when connected to a smartphone over Bluetooth
- Voice assistance feature that allows the users to respond to texts, ask questions, control compatible smart home devices and support Apple's Siri, Google Assistant, and Samsung's Bixby applications.
- Receive emails, texts and alerts right on your watch when paired with your compatible smartphone. Send quick prewritten text replies if you have an Android phone, or you can reply with your voice.
- Robust suite of health and fitness features under the concept of ‘Dear Body - Work On A New Look'.
- Health Snapshot aspect in the watch enables the users to log a two-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox3, respiration and stress and generate a report via the Garmin Connect app to monitor the statistics.
- Comfortable 20-mm quick release silicone band.
- 25 built-in sport applications with preloaded enhanced high intensity workouts, updated intensity minutes, animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates. It has GPS sports apps with favorites that include walking, running, HIIT, cycling, pool swimming, Pilates, yoga, indoor climbing, hiking, advanced strength training with muscle map graphics and more.
- Garmin Connect app offers customizable workouts by choosing from over 1,400 exercises.
- 75+ preset animated workouts for cardio, yoga, strength, HIIT and Pilates that demonstrate proper form and technique in Garmin Connect and on the wrist. The Venu 2 Plus is compatible with Garmin Coach free adaptive training plans.
- Garmin's safety and tracking features like automatic incident detection (during outdoor walks, runs or rides) and manually triggered assistance alerts, both of which send a message with the user's location to their emergency contacts.
- LiveTrack lets friends and family track the user's outdoor activity. Users can assign a designated emergency contact that the Venu 2 Plus can call, such as local emergency services.
- Water-resistant (5ATM or up to 50 meters)
- Built-in music downloads (up to 650 songs including playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer) and can be used with either Android or Apple smartphones.
- Up to 9 days in smartwatch
- 1.55-inch (320 x 360 pixels) LCD screen
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to iOS 9+ or Android 4.4+ devices
- Customisable & cloud-based watch face
- Lightweight, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with silicone strap
- 14 Sports modes
- Accelerometer sensor, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode
- Shows Calories Burned, Distance Travelled, Activity History, Sleep Monitor, Female Health tracking and reminder, Sleep tracking with REM sleep
- Water and dust resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)
- Vibration alerts for calls, text, app and social media notifications, timer, stopwatch, reminders, find my phone, sedentary alerts, Weather forecast, Wake gesture, Do not disturb mode, Calendar reminder, Hand Wash Reminder, Hydration Reminder, Remote Music Control
- 210mAh battery
- 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen with up to 450 nits brightness
- Support for Android and iOS
- 90 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
- Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Microphone
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS
- 471mAh battery
- EDA Scan app detects electrodermal activity which may indicate your body's response to stress and a built-in skin temperature sensor logs yours each night so you can see when it varies
- Assess your heart for atrial fibrillation -a heart rhythm irregularity- and easily share results with your doctor (The Fitbit ECG app is only available in select countries. Not intended for use by people under 22 years old.Operating temperature: 14° to 113°F
- An on-wrist skin temperature sensor tracks yours each night so you can see how it varies. You can also see your nightly blood oxygen levels at a glance with our collection of clock faces.Maximum operating altitude: 28,000ft
- High & low heart rate notifications alert you if yours seems above or below your average
- Battery lasts 6 plus days plus, fast charging gives you a full day's charge in just 12 minutes (Varies with use and other factors; up to 12 hours with continuous GPS)
- Use built-in GPS during runs, hikes, rides and more to see pace & distance without your phone and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth calls hands-free when your phone is nearby (Requires more frequent charging)
- Use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in to get quick news, set bedtime reminders and alarms, control your smart home devices and more just by speaking to your watch
- 1.32″ (360 x 360 pixels) colour touch display, up to 450 nits peak brightness, 100+ stylish Watch faces
- 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor
- Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to Android and iOS devices with realme Wear app
- 100+ Sports modes including Outdoor Running and Walking with automatic tracking, Outdoor Riding, Cricket, Swimming, Yoga, Rower, Elliptical, HIIT and more
- AI running partner mode allows users to see if they are reaching their pace goals.
- Automated Heart Rate Measurement, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Monitoring, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records
- Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, Flashlight
- Speaker and microphone for calling over Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa voice assistant
- Call Notification, Message Reminder
- Water Resistant (IP68)
- 380mAh battery
Price: Rs. 41,900
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 15,849
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 32,900
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 27,801
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 46,990
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 22,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 3,999
Key Specs