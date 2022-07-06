List Of Best Smartwatches With Calling Features To Buy In India

Smartwatches are preferred by many users these days as these gadgets help in many ways and also replace the traditional watches. With smartwatches, it is possible to keep a track on health, fitness, and wellness. Some advanced models also dvelve deeper into these aspects by providing women's health information and sleep tracking among other aspects. Understanding the market for these wearbles, several brands have started releasing smartwatches for their users.

If you are interested in buying a new smartwatch, then you will be spoilt for choice as there are models from Amazfit, Noise, Garmin, Samsung, Fitbit, OnePlus, Apple, Fossil and more. Take a look at the best smartwatches available with calling features from here. With this feature, you can take up calls from the smartwatch directly.

Fossil Gen 5 Price: Rs. 14,995

Key Specs Smartwatches powered with wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android phones, Compatibility: Android OS 6.0+ (EXCLUDING GO EDITION), iOS 10.0+

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart Battery modes; magnetic usb rapid Charger included; charge UP to 80 percent in under an hour

Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 3ATM; G Pay;responses from Google Assistant - itâ€s your own personal Google, always ready to help

This is one smart watch - now with a speaker for Audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google assistant responses and more; Receive smartphone notifications and alerts; Microphone; Download third party apps with 8Gb of storage and 1G ram memory capacity , Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC, WiFi

Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands; screen size: 1. 28 inch

Your Fossil Smartwatch can tell your smartphone to play an audible alert so you can find it fast ; You won't have to take your smartwatch off for long to charge it upâ€"get up to 80% in one hour with rapid charging

Apple Watch Series 7 Price: Rs. 41,900

Key Specs Display: Always-On Retina display



Compatible Devices: Smartphones



Ideal For: Unisex



Lifestyle: Fitness | Indoor | Swimming | Outdoor



Basic Features: Alarm Clock | Calendar | Date & Time | Timer/Stop Watch



Health Tracker: Exercise Tracker | Sleep Monitor | Heart Rate | SPO2 | ECG Monitor



Battery Capacity: Up to 18 hours of battery life



Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Price: Rs. 15,849

Key Specs 1.4" (34.6mm) Circular Super AMOLED (450x450) Full Color Always On Display





Only compatible with Android Smartphones (Runs on Wear OS Powered by Samsung)





Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor for Body Composition Analysis, Optical Heart Rate Sensor.





Health Monitoring features such as Advanced Sleep Analysis & Women's Health.





Enhanced Fitness tracking lets you track 90+ workouts





Enriched App availability and connectivity with Wear OS, Powered by Samsung





Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz





1.5GB RAM + 16GB Internal Memory





OnePlus Watch Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen, scratch resistant sapphire glass







ST32 + Apollo 3 + Cypress processors







Support for Android 6.0 or later







110+ Workout modes including automatic workout detection for jogging and running







Shows metrics such as pulse, distance, calories, speed monitoring and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers.







Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, Ambient light sensor, Air pressure sensor, Capacitance sensor







Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters+ IP68)







Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou







4GB storage for standalone music playback







Microphone and speakers to attend calls







402mAh battery







Apple Watch SE Price: Rs. 32,900

Key Specs Large Retina OLED display









attend calls and reply to messages using the GPS model









use fitness app on your iphone to see your daily activity trends









track your workouts like swimming, cycling, dancing, jogging, running, yoga









get notified in case of irregular heart rhythms









It has a Swim Proof design









With Call Function









Touchscreen









Fitness & Outdoor









Battery Runtime: Upto 18 hrs









Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Price: Rs. 27,801

Key Specs Advanced Health and Fitness Monitoring - Multiple sports modes, with built-in GPS, barometer and 24-hour heart rate monitoring (empowered by a more accurate sensor ).











Updated Chipset, Better Experience - The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.











Premium Design, Flagship Model - Stainless steel bezel (45mm), 1.4-inch AMOLED Retina Screen (454x454 high-resolution)











New functions added including Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Noise Detection, etc.











Lighter and More Comfortable - 28% lighter in weight while battery capacity increased by 40% compared with TicWatch product released in 2018. Changeable silicone strap with in-style design.











Garmin Venu 2 Plus Price: Rs. 46,990

Key Specs 1.3″ (416 x 416 pixels) AMOLED screen













With new voice calling functionality, the smartwatch offers its users the convenience of making phone calls from their wrist when connected to a smartphone over Bluetooth













Voice assistance feature that allows the users to respond to texts, ask questions, control compatible smart home devices and support Apple's Siri, Google Assistant, and Samsung's Bixby applications.













Receive emails, texts and alerts right on your watch when paired with your compatible smartphone. Send quick prewritten text replies if you have an Android phone, or you can reply with your voice.













Robust suite of health and fitness features under the concept of ‘Dear Body - Work On A New Look'.













Health Snapshot aspect in the watch enables the users to log a two-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox3, respiration and stress and generate a report via the Garmin Connect app to monitor the statistics.













Comfortable 20-mm quick release silicone band.













25 built-in sport applications with preloaded enhanced high intensity workouts, updated intensity minutes, animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates. It has GPS sports apps with favorites that include walking, running, HIIT, cycling, pool swimming, Pilates, yoga, indoor climbing, hiking, advanced strength training with muscle map graphics and more.













Garmin Connect app offers customizable workouts by choosing from over 1,400 exercises.













75+ preset animated workouts for cardio, yoga, strength, HIIT and Pilates that demonstrate proper form and technique in Garmin Connect and on the wrist. The Venu 2 Plus is compatible with Garmin Coach free adaptive training plans.













Garmin's safety and tracking features like automatic incident detection (during outdoor walks, runs or rides) and manually triggered assistance alerts, both of which send a message with the user's location to their emergency contacts.













LiveTrack lets friends and family track the user's outdoor activity. Users can assign a designated emergency contact that the Venu 2 Plus can call, such as local emergency services.













Water-resistant (5ATM or up to 50 meters)













Built-in music downloads (up to 650 songs including playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer) and can be used with either Android or Apple smartphones.













Up to 9 days in smartwatch













Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Price: Rs. 3,999

Key Specs 1.55-inch (320 x 360 pixels) LCD screen















Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to iOS 9+ or Android 4.4+ devices















Customisable & cloud-based watch face















Lightweight, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with silicone strap















14 Sports modes















Accelerometer sensor, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode















Shows Calories Burned, Distance Travelled, Activity History, Sleep Monitor, Female Health tracking and reminder, Sleep tracking with REM sleep















Water and dust resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)















Vibration alerts for calls, text, app and social media notifications, timer, stopwatch, reminders, find my phone, sedentary alerts, Weather forecast, Wake gesture, Do not disturb mode, Calendar reminder, Hand Wash Reminder, Hydration Reminder, Remote Music Control















210mAh battery















Amazfit GTR 2e Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen with up to 450 nits brightness

















Support for Android and iOS

















90 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring

















Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

















Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

















Microphone

















Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS

















471mAh battery

















Fitbit Sense Price: Rs. 22,999

Key Specs EDA Scan app detects electrodermal activity which may indicate your body's response to stress and a built-in skin temperature sensor logs yours each night so you can see when it varies



















Assess your heart for atrial fibrillation -a heart rhythm irregularity- and easily share results with your doctor (The Fitbit ECG app is only available in select countries. Not intended for use by people under 22 years old.Operating temperature: 14° to 113°F



















An on-wrist skin temperature sensor tracks yours each night so you can see how it varies. You can also see your nightly blood oxygen levels at a glance with our collection of clock faces.Maximum operating altitude: 28,000ft



















High & low heart rate notifications alert you if yours seems above or below your average



















Battery lasts 6 plus days plus, fast charging gives you a full day's charge in just 12 minutes (Varies with use and other factors; up to 12 hours with continuous GPS)



















Use built-in GPS during runs, hikes, rides and more to see pace & distance without your phone and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth calls hands-free when your phone is nearby (Requires more frequent charging)



















Use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in to get quick news, set bedtime reminders and alarms, control your smart home devices and more just by speaking to your watch



















Realme TechLife Watch R100 Price: Rs. 3,999

Key Specs 1.32″ (360 x 360 pixels) colour touch display, up to 450 nits peak brightness, 100+ stylish Watch faces





















3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor





















Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to Android and iOS devices with realme Wear app





















100+ Sports modes including Outdoor Running and Walking with automatic tracking, Outdoor Riding, Cricket, Swimming, Yoga, Rower, Elliptical, HIIT and more





















AI running partner mode allows users to see if they are reaching their pace goals.





















Automated Heart Rate Measurement, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Monitoring, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records





















Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, Flashlight





















Speaker and microphone for calling over Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa voice assistant





















Call Notification, Message Reminder





















Water Resistant (IP68)





















380mAh battery

