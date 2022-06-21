List Of Best Smart Bands For Yoga Day To Buy In India Under Rs. 5,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smart bands and fitness trackers are quite popular in India. Most brands have released budget smart bands, smartwatches, and fitness trackers to cater to the rising demand. Yoga Day 2022 is celebrated today, June 21. We have made a List Of Best Smart Bands For Yoga Day. This List Of Best Smart Bands For Yoga Day brings some of the best devices to buy for under Rs. 5,000. These fitness trackers are some of the best to buy in India.

The List Of Best Smart Bands For Yoga Day includes fitness trackers to buy in India for under Rs. 5,000. This list includes Honor Band 6, which is quite popular. Additionally, buyers can check out Fitbit Inspire HR, Fastrack Reflex 3.0, and more. These are some of the best fitness bands that can be bought this Yoga Day 2022.

One can also explore options like the OnePlus Band. The List Of Best Smart Bands For Yoga Day 2022 includes Xiaomi Mi Band 4, which is available for less than Rs. 5,000. One can also check out options like Realme Band 2 and the Oppo Band. The GOQii Vital 3.0 and the Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH are also good options to explore for Yoga Day.

Honor Band 6 Price: Rs. 3,999

Key Specs

1.47-inch (194×368 pixels) HD 2.5D AMOLED touch display, 283

PPI

Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above, NFC (Optional)

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor

HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, Menstrual cycle tracking

10 workout modes (Outdoor running, Indoor running, Outdoor walking, Outdoor cycling, Indoor cycling, Free training, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine, Indoor walking), Automatically tracks 6 workouts

180mAh battery OnePlus Band Price: Rs. 2,499

Key Specs

1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED color touch screen display

Message notifications, Incoming call notification, Incoming call

rejection, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm (vibration), Find My Phone, Zen

Mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phone models), Weather forecast

Control your music, control the camera shutter or see who is calling.

Heart rate sensor, Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring

Activity tracking and Sleep tracking

13 Exercise modes: Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga and Free Training

3-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope

IP68 + 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android 6.0 and above and soon for iOS with OnePlus Health app

110 mAh battery Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Price: Rs. 2,495

Key Specs

Range of 4 dual tone designs | Full Touch Colour Display | 20 Unique Bandfaces

24-hrs Real Time HR monitoring | Sleep Tracker | Music Control | Camera Control | Phone Finder | Breath (feature) | Idle Alert | Call and Social Media modifications

Exciting new Fastrack Reflex World App | Leaderboard and Community Engagement | Daily Tasks

10+ Sports Mode | Outdoor Walk, Indoor Walk, Outdoor Running, Indoor Running, Hiking, Outdoor Cycling, Spinning, Elliptical Machine, Rowing, Yoga, HIIT, Other training modes

Water Resistant IP68 | Up to 10-Days of Battery Life | Magnetic Charging Cable Realme Band 2 Price: Rs. 2,999

Key Specs

1.4 inch Large Super Bright HD Color Display

SpO2 Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor & Real time Heart Rate Monitor

90 Sports Modes (available with OTA update via realme Link App)

5ATM Water Resistant (up to 50m) - suitable for Swimming

Health Monitoring - Steps count, Distance & Calories measurement, Water

Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Women's Health Tracking, Stress

Measurement, Sleep Quality Analysis

Battery Runtime: Up to 12-day Long Battery Life

Smart AIoT Control for managing realme's smart devices (Earphones, Light

Bulbs, Smart Scale, Smart Camera)

50+ Personalized Dial Faces

TFT-LCD Display

Water Resistant Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH Price: Rs. 2,799

Key Specs 3.3cm TFT Color Display

Battery Backup: *30-days on standby, *Up to 10 days with Bluetooth Calling turned OFF (may vary as per usage) *Up to 5 days with Bluetooth calling turned ON (may vary as per usage)

Caller ID & Call Reject Feature , Control Music Play/Pause/Prev/Next, Call function with built in Speaker and Mic, calls can be answered directly from the Smart Watch once paired with Phon

100+ Customisable Watch Faces ,7 Sports Mode, IP67 Water Resistant ,Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation,Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance

This product should not be considered for medical purposes - though it monitors BP, Sp02, Heart Rate. OPPO Band Style Price: Rs. 2,999

Key Specs

1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen 2.5D display with 100% P3 color gamut, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass

Shows notifications from apps, for calls, messages and more

Silent alarm, Weather, Music control, instant location lock from phone

12 sports modes (Outdoor run, Outdoor cycling, Outdoor walking, Indoor Cycling, Indoor running, Fat loss running, Free training, Badminton, Swimming, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine and weight training)

Rewards for activities such as steps count, minutes and more

Heart rate sensor, Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring

Tri-axis Accelerometer

10.3g (without band)

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices

100mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Fit2 Price: Rs. 3,999

Key Specs Display: 1.1-inch (126 x 294) AMOLED display with 450 nits brighness

RAM: 2MB; ROM: 32MB

Plastic Strap

Bluetooth, Compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 7 and above running iOS 10.0 or above

Activity tracking, Sleep tracking

Sensors: Gyroscope, Photo plethysmography, and Accelerometer

5ATM + IP68 water resistance

Battery: 159mAh; 15-21 days battery life Timex TWTXB101T Price: Rs. 4,046

Key Spec Smart Band

Compatible Devices: Smartphones

Ideal For: Unisex

Lifestyle: Fitness | Indoor | Sports | Swimming | Outdoor

Basic Features: Alarm Clock | Date & Time | Timer/Stop Watch

Health Tracker: Calorie Count | Exercise Tracker | Heart Rate | Sleep Monitor HUAWEI Band 6 Price: Rs. 3,999

Key Specs

The large 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView Display with a 64 per cent screen-to-body ratio

Powered by Huawei TruSeenTM 4.0 and a new smart power-saving algorithm, the HUAWEI Band 6 supports All Day SpO2 monitoring and generates an alarm when the blood oxygen level is low.

Provides continuous, real-time, and accurate heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring and alerts the user if the resting heart rate is too high or too low.

Consists of 96 sports modes among many others for our health conscious customers.

Powered by a high-efficiency chipset and smart power-saving algorithms enables continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring with 14-day battery life for uninterrupted use.

Available in Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise and Forest Green the HUAWEI Band 6 is designed to provide its users with essential and smart features for extended periods in various scenarios.

