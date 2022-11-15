Amazfit Pop 2 India Launch Teased by Flipkart; 10-Day Battery Life, Bluetooth Calling Confirmed

Amazfit, which has gained good traction for its affordable smartwatches in India, is all set to launch yet another offering — the Amazfit Pop 2. The latest wearable from the brand has been teased on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The teaser has also spilled the beans on some of its specifications and features.

Continuing the legacy of the brand, this upcoming smartwatch is also expected to fall in the affordable price segment. Even Amazfit India's official Twitter handle teased the same. Given that the Amazfit Pop 2 has been teased, we can expect it to launch soon in the country.

Here are the expected specifications based on the teaser of the Amazfit Pop 2.

Amazfit Pop 2 Expected Specifications

From the Flipkart teaser, the Amazfit Pop 2 is likely to come with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display. The dial of this watch is fitted within a rectangular, metal-rimmed casing. It also is seen to house a single rotary dial that will help control the smartwatch.

As per the teasers, the key highlight of the Amazfit Pop 2 is the Bluetooth calling capability. With this feature, users can take up calls hands-free directly on the smartwatch when paired with Android smartphones. This feature has been reserved for premium smartwatches in the past but it has started making its way to budget wearables in recent times.

Another highlight tipped by the teaser is the 10 days of battery life. However, the exact battery capacity remains unknown. The schematics of the wearable include a magnetic charging port, which could be an ergonomic addition to the affordable device.

Other key aspects of the upcoming Amazfit smartwatch include the support for over 100 sports modes, over 150 watch faces, a blood oxygen monitor, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, app notification relays from the paired phones, and the ability to control music playback on the smartwatch.

Amazfit Pop 2 Alternatives

The Amazfit Pop 2 will rival affordable smartwatches, including the Realme Watch, Noise Colorfit Pro 2, and others. Some of these budget wearables come with Bluetooth calling support. Also, not many watches have a magnetic charging port. Given that the highlights of the Amazfit Pop 2 include a 10-day battery life and Bluetooth calling feature, we can expect it to get good traction among buyers based on its pricing.