Apple Watch Pro To Undergo Major Design Overhaul; Better Battery, Rugged Design Tipped

Apple is gearing up to expand its product offering to include the next-gen iPhones and even the Apple Watch Series 8. This year, Apple is tipped to launch a 'Pro' model of the Watch series, which is currently speculated with many names, including Apple Watch Pro. A report suggests Apple Watch Pro might feature the biggest design overhaul in years.

Apple Watch Pro Massive Redesign Tipped

Reports of the alleged Apple Watch Pro have been around for a while now. Previous, a report from Bloomberg stated that the upcoming Pro Watch could feature one of the biggest displays ever. A follow-up report from the publication suggests the Apple Watch Pro could have an all-new design, a first since 2018.

To recall, the Apple Watch Series 4 debuted in 2018. Since then, Apple has retained the design of the Watch Series while upgrading the features under the hood and mildly tweaking the outer frame. If the new Bloomberg newsletter is to be believed, the Apple Watch Pro might change this with a brand-new design.

The Apple Watch Pro will skip the rumored flat sides. It will also feature a redesign from the present rectangular shape. The report also states that Apple will introduce a more durable formulation of titanium for the casing of the new Apple Watch Pro. This would give it a rugged appearance like proper sportswear.

Apple Watch Pro Features: Bigger, Better Battery Tipped

Additionally, the report also suggests the upcoming Apple Watch Pro will have an upgraded battery performance. It could feature a bigger battery and even bring in Apple's signature 'Low Power Mode'. If this report is to be believed, we can expect the Apple Watch Pro to last a couple of days on a single charge.

That said, this factor might completely depend on the user. What's more, the report further states the Apple Watch Pro might skip a few new upgrades in terms of features. The only new feature expected on the Pro model is the body temperature sensor, which will also arrive on the other Apple Watch Series 8 models.

From the looks of it, the new Apple Watch Pro will focus entirely on the design and display. The new smartwatches will launch in September along with iPhone 14 series.

Read More About: Apple news smartwatches wearables
Published On July 25, 2022
