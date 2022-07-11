Apple Watch Pro Version To Cost At Par With iPhone 13 Pro: What Makes It So Expensive?

Apple Watch Series 8 is the talk of the town after a Bloomberg report. The new smartwatch from Apple is said to get a couple of new features and upgrades. A new report now talks about the Apple Watch Pro: its possible name, specs, and even its price tag.

Apple Watch Pro Name Tipped

Apple has several new products lined up for launch, including the new iPhone 14 series. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also tipped to launch in the coming months. This year, we might get a new Extreme Sports version, like a Pro variant like the iPhone.

A report from Bloomberg by Mark Gurman suggests the Apple Watch Pro variant will be the brand's rugged watch this year. Reports now claim this would be called the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro or Apple Watch Extreme or Apple Watch Max or Apple Watch Explorer Edition or simply the Apple Watch Pro.

That's a lot of speculative names for a smartwatch! But one certain thing is the features coming to this smartwatch. For one, it's speculated to be a 'Rugged Wearable' with 'Pro' features. The report compares the new Pro watch with devices like the iPhone Pro, MacBook Pro, and even the iPad Pro models.

Gurman further suggests the new Apple Watch Extreme Sports is codenamed N199 internally. He further states the new smartwatch would likely launch as Apple Watch Pro for marketing. We can also expect advanced features like fever detection, an S8 chipset for faster processing, and much more.

Apple Watch Pro Price Tipped

In related news, Gurman also talks about the price of the upcoming Apple Watch Pro. He states the new Apple Watch Pro will likely cost between USD 900 to USD 999 (roughly between Rs. 71,450 to Rs. 79,300). Interestingly, this is the same price as the iPhone 13 Pro in the US market!

The brand will also launch the regular Apple Watch Series 8 and the next-gen Apple Watch SE. We can expect both LTE and non-LTE models for the upcoming smartwatches. If the report is true, the upcoming Apple Watch Pro will be one of the most expensive smartwatches that could take on wearables from Samsung, Garmin, and other brands.

