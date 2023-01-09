Dizo Watch D Ultra, Watch D Pro With Premium Designs, Bluetooth Calling Launched In India

Dizo has added two new smartwatches expanding its wearables portfolio in India. The Dizo Watch D Ultra and the Dizo Watch D Pro are the successors to the Watch D, which was launched back in 2022. Both smartwatches come with premium designs, large displays, Dizo D1 chipsets, and Dizo OS, among other features.

Dizo Watch D Ultra: Features, Specifications

The Dizo Watch D Ultra smartwatch comes with a rectangular dial made out of aluminum. It sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with a display resolution of 368x448 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 500 nits. The smartwatch features a Dizo D1 single-chipset, which is touted to offer an improved battery life, a reliable connection, enhanced noise cancellation, and improved voice assitance.

The Dizo Watch D Ultra is equipped with more than 150 watch faces. It is loaded with 100+ indoor and outdoor sports modes. Furthermore, it has all the essential sensors onboard such as heart rate, SpO2, calories counter, step counter etc. It relies on Bluetooth v5.2 for a strong and reliable connection. The watch takes two hours to charge fully and can survive up to 10 days on a single charge.

Dizo Watch D Pro: Specifications, Features

The DIZO Watch D Pro also gets similar looking exteriors with an aluminum build. However, it misses out on the AMOLED display. This one gets a 1.85-inch LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The smartwatch is powered by the same Dizo D1 chipset as the Watch D Ultra and promises an improved battery life and enhanced connectivity. It also supports voice calling over Bluetooth, just like its bigger sibling.

The smartwatch features 150+ watch faces and over 100 sports modes for fitness tracking. Heath tracking features include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), sleep tracking, calorie counter, step counter etc. The smartwatch is claimed to deliver up to seven days of standby on a full charge and takes about two hours to charge fully.

Dizo Watch D Ultra, Watch D Pro: Price, Availability

The Dizo Watch D Ultra comes at a special launch price of ₹3,299 and will go on sale on January 12 2023 in India. The Dizo Watch D Pro is priced at ₹2,699 and will be available to purchase from January 17 2023. Both watches can be purchased via Flipkart in India.