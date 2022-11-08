Updating Galaxy Watch4 Series Could Brick The Smartwatch: How To Avoid The Update?

Samsung has rolled out a new update for the Galaxy Watch4 series, and it seems to be causing some serious issues with a few smartwatches. The latest update, tagged as R8xxXXU1GVI3, is causing some Galaxy Watch4 series to go into permanent sleep mode, rendering them completely unusable. It is recommended to avoid this update until Samsung offers some reliable solution. Let's look at some ways to avoid "bricking" your Samsung smartwatch.

Update 'Bricking' Some Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Smartwatches

Software updates are known to include a few bugs; however, it is rare for an update to kill or brick a device, but that is what appears to be happening with some Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series smartwatches.

Samsung recently released an update for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. The OTA (over-the-air) firmware update, identified as R8xxXXU1GVI3 is delivered via a smartphone to which these devices are synced.

Several users have reported the update is acquired and applied successfully. After installation, the smartwatches function normally, until they are powered off. It appears the update isn't allowing some Galaxy Watch4 or Galaxy Watch4 Classic smartwatches to power back on.

Simply put, the smartwatch doesn't brick itself after the firmware update is applied. It continues to function normally if kept powered on. However, it is unable to boot or reboot. The condition doesn't depend on the level of the battery.

How To Prevent Samsung Galaxy Watch4 From Bricking?

Samsung is aware that an update it sent out is preventing some Galaxy Watch4 series smartwatches from powering on. The company has responded with a notice, which reads:

"We are aware that a limited number of Galaxy Watch4 series models are not turning on following a recent software (VI3) update. We have halted the update and will release new software shortly. We recommend consumers experiencing this issue with their Galaxy Watch4 series visit their nearest Samsung service center or call a contact center".

The notice implies there might not be a way to revive the smartwatches that have been powered down and refuse to boot. In other words, impacted users will have to bring their devices to a Samsung service center.

Needless to mention, the safest and easiest way is to avoid the troublesome update. Samsung Galaxy Watch series of smartwatches receive updates via smartphones to which they are synced. Hence, it is important that users must not send any updates to the wearable device. Additionally, turn off any auto-update setting on the Android or iOS smartphone to which the smartwatch is connected.