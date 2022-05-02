Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Now Available At Just Rs. 14,999; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung launched its Galaxy Watch 4 alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic back in August last year in India. Now, you can buy the Galaxy Watch 4 for just Rs. 14,999. As the South Korean bran is hosting the Samsung Fab Grab Fest which brings attractive deals on several products.

The sale is now live on the brand's official site and will run until May 8. Check here the pricing of the Galaxy Watch 4 during the Samsung Fab Grab Fest.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Gets Huge Discount

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth-only model) was launched at Rs. 23,999 for the 40mm dial size, and Rs. 26,999 for the 44mm model. The former model is selling at the same price as its launch price. However, the 44mm model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has received a discount of Rs. 12,000 in the country. So, you can get the watch at just Rs. 14,999. The 44mm variant is available in black, green, and silver colors.

It is also important to note that, the offer is only available on the brand's official site. However, the 44mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 is currently listed at a price of Rs. 18,990 on Flipkart. The e-commerce site has also announced the Big Saving Days sale which will go live on May 3. You can get 10 percent off on your SBI credit cards and also on EMI transactions.

Furthermore, the LTE models of the Galaxy Watch 4 are selling at the same as their launch prices. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE model starts at Rs. 28,999 for the 40mm variant and Rs. 31,999 for the 44mm variant.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Features

In terms of features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) has a 1.4-inch (450x450 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass DX protection. On the software front, the watch runs One UI Watch 3, based on the Wear OS. Under the hood, Samsung has used the Exynos W920 SoC for its flagship watch which is paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

You get a 361 mAh battery unit on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm). It also supports heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, sleep monitoring, and so on. Furthermore, the watch is compatible with devices running at least Android 6.0. Other features of the Galaxy Watch 4 include smart notifications, electrocardiogram (ECG), Bluetooth v5, and GPS support. Lastly, the watch comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Worth Buying?

As you are getting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at just Rs. 14,999, it can definitely be a good deal. It offers top-of-the-line features and delivers excellent performance. Besides, you get all health-related specs on the Galaxy Watch 4. Also, it works with Samsung Pay and Google Pay services.

Apart from the watch, customers can now purchase Samsung's S-series smartphones, TWS earbuds, laptops, and other home accessories at discounted prices. To check all offers, you can click here.

