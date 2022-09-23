OnePlus Nord Watch Design, Colors Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Additionally, 91mobiles in association with Ishan Agrawal has published pictures of the OnePlus Nord Watch from various angles and in black and blue colors. These images showcase the wavy pattern on the silicone straps. Also, you can see the sleep analysis data displayed on its screen. Now that you have a fair idea about its design, let's dive into its expected specifications.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Specifications (Rumored)

OnePlus has confirmed via its official page that the Nord Watch will flaunt a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368×448 pixels resolution. It will come with 500 nits of peak brightness for enhanced legibility under sunlight. The brand will offer over 100 watch faces, which can be downloaded over the air.

As per the rumor mills, the smartwatch will pack in 105 fitness modes for fitness junkies. It will support the N Health app, which will be compatible with Android and iOS devices. In terms of connectivity, it will come with Bluetooth v5.2 for enhanced connectivity. The smartwatch is expected to offer up to 10 days of battery life and up to 30 days of standby on a single charge.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord Watch could carry a price tag between ₹4,000 to ₹9,999. It will also be sold via Amazon and the e-commerce giant has confirmed that it will be priced below ₹10,000.

