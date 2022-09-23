OnePlus Nord Watch Design, Colors Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Source: OnePlus  

The wearables market is booming in India and OnePlus doesn't want to miss out on the opportunity. The Oppo sub-brand will be adding its first smartwatch under its Nord portfolio in India. The OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to debut at the end of this month or early October 2022. OnePlus has started teasing the smartwatch on its website giving a glimpse of its design and features. However, its leaked renders have surfaced on the internet revealing its complete design and color options.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Leaked Renders

Source: Stufflistings  

Onsitego via Mukul Sharma published a render of the upcoming Nord Watch in the Midnight Black colorway. The smartwatch gets a rectangular dial and a single button, which seems inspired by the Apple Watch. It comes with a silicone strap and a metal buckle. Going by the image, it will pack in all the essential health tracking features such as step counter, total distance covered, heart rate, calorie counter, and SpO2, among others.

Source: 91mobiles  

Additionally, 91mobiles in association with Ishan Agrawal has published pictures of the OnePlus Nord Watch from various angles and in black and blue colors. These images showcase the wavy pattern on the silicone straps. Also, you can see the sleep analysis data displayed on its screen. Now that you have a fair idea about its design, let's dive into its expected specifications.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Specifications (Rumored)

OnePlus has confirmed via its official page that the Nord Watch will flaunt a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368×448 pixels resolution. It will come with 500 nits of peak brightness for enhanced legibility under sunlight. The brand will offer over 100 watch faces, which can be downloaded over the air.

As per the rumor mills, the smartwatch will pack in 105 fitness modes for fitness junkies. It will support the N Health app, which will be compatible with Android and iOS devices. In terms of connectivity, it will come with Bluetooth v5.2 for enhanced connectivity. The smartwatch is expected to offer up to 10 days of battery life and up to 30 days of standby on a single charge.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord Watch could carry a price tag between ₹4,000 to ₹9,999. It will also be sold via Amazon and the e-commerce giant has confirmed that it will be priced below ₹10,000.

