Just In
- 55 min ago Here's a Chance to Buy Nothing Phone (1) for Rs. 25,999
- 2 hrs ago Apple M1-Powered MacBook Air Available Under Rs. 70,000 on Flipkart; Should You Buy?
- 3 hrs ago OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launching on September 22; Amazon Discount Deals Tipped
- 4 hrs ago Lava Blaze Pro Might Launch on September 20 in India; What to Expect?
Don't Miss
- News 16-year-old Dalit girl gang-raped, set on fire in UP’s Pilibhit dies
- Movies Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Claims Varun Dhawan Made About Him On Koffee With Karan
- Finance Buy This Large-Cap FMCG Stock For Target Price Of Rs 2,750: ICICI Securities
- Lifestyle 10 Healthy And Tasty Snacks For Your Road Trips
- Education HPPSC CBT 2022 Exam Schedule/Admit Card update for Computer Programmer and Manager posts released
- Sports Manchester United lining up January move for Youri Tielemans - Good option for Ten Hag?
- Travel South Georgia: Where Penguins And Sea Birds flock together
- Automobiles Compact SUV Sales Breakup For August 2022 - Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Astor, Taigun & More
OnePlus Nord Watch Launching Soon; Coming to Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022?
OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new smartphone, the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition. Alongside, the brand will also be launching a new wearable dubbed OnePlus Nord Watch. The upcoming smartwatch will likely feature an AMOLED display, and multiple sensors, and offer an affordable price tag.
OnePlus Nord Watch Launching Soon
The new smartwatch has been officially confirmed by the brand. The OnePlus Nord Watch is 'coming soon', the brand notes but doesn't disclose an official launch date yet. As part of the Nord series, one can expect an affordable price tag for the new smartwatch.
Will OnePlus Nord Watch Be Part of Amazon Great Indian Festival?
The answer to the above question is most likely no. While the brand is yet to officially announce a launch date for the OnePlus Nord Watch, it has already updated a dedicated microsite for it. Here, OnePlus will be revealing features like watch faces, display, sports modes, and more starting tomorrow, September 20.
The teasers will go on until September 28 by which the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 will be drawing to an end. To note, the upcoming Amazon sale will begin on September 23 (September 22 for Prime members), and it's unlikely the new OnePlus Nord Watch will be part of this sale.
OnePlus Nord Watch Features: What To Expect?
Leaks and rumors of the OnePlus Nord Watch have been doing rounds for a while now. The upcoming Nord smartwatch is said to debut in two models with five variants. Reports claim it will support GPS, multiple watch faces, sports modes, and many health sensors.
The official OnePlus Nord Watch microsite indicates it will feature a heart rate sensor and a dedicated women's health tracker. Previous leaks also suggest the OnePlus Nord Watch will flaunt an AMOLED display with a squared dial.
Reports also suggest the OnePlus Nord Watch could be priced under Rs. 5,000. The price might further drop with bank discounts and deals, as well as inaugural offers announced by the brand. We'll know more in the coming days, so stay tuned.
Also read: OnePlus Watch review
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
95,315
-
14,799
-
8,999
-
17,000
-
10,375
-
5,999
-
1,08,780
-
11,175
-
17,000
-
45,835