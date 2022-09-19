OnePlus Nord Watch Launching Soon; Coming to Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new smartphone, the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition. Alongside, the brand will also be launching a new wearable dubbed OnePlus Nord Watch. The upcoming smartwatch will likely feature an AMOLED display, and multiple sensors, and offer an affordable price tag.

OnePlus Nord Watch Launching Soon

The new smartwatch has been officially confirmed by the brand. The OnePlus Nord Watch is 'coming soon', the brand notes but doesn't disclose an official launch date yet. As part of the Nord series, one can expect an affordable price tag for the new smartwatch.

Will OnePlus Nord Watch Be Part of Amazon Great Indian Festival?

The answer to the above question is most likely no. While the brand is yet to officially announce a launch date for the OnePlus Nord Watch, it has already updated a dedicated microsite for it. Here, OnePlus will be revealing features like watch faces, display, sports modes, and more starting tomorrow, September 20.

The teasers will go on until September 28 by which the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 will be drawing to an end. To note, the upcoming Amazon sale will begin on September 23 (September 22 for Prime members), and it's unlikely the new OnePlus Nord Watch will be part of this sale.

OnePlus Nord Watch Features: What To Expect?

Leaks and rumors of the OnePlus Nord Watch have been doing rounds for a while now. The upcoming Nord smartwatch is said to debut in two models with five variants. Reports claim it will support GPS, multiple watch faces, sports modes, and many health sensors.

The official OnePlus Nord Watch microsite indicates it will feature a heart rate sensor and a dedicated women's health tracker. Previous leaks also suggest the OnePlus Nord Watch will flaunt an AMOLED display with a squared dial.

Reports also suggest the OnePlus Nord Watch could be priced under Rs. 5,000. The price might further drop with bank discounts and deals, as well as inaugural offers announced by the brand. We'll know more in the coming days, so stay tuned.

