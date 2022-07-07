Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Series First Look Reveals Design, Colors; Can It Take On Pixel Watch?

Samsung has many new devices lined up for launch, including smart wearables. One such highly-anticipated gadget is the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series. Rumors of the upcoming Samsung smartwatch have been around for a while now. In the latest report, a new leak reveals the first look of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Series First Look

Popular tipster Evan Blass has shared the complete renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch5 via 91Mobiles. The leaks reveal two models of the upcoming Samsung smartwatch at a 360-degree angle. Here, the two models are reportedly called the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro and the regular Watch5 vanilla model.

The tipster states the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is the more premium of the two and will cost more. The Pro smartwatch also looks a lot like the predecessor Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. The tipster states the upcoming Samsung Pro smartwatch is currently codenamed Project X and will debut in a black or grey titanium finish.

Additionally, the rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro will have the option of LTE radios for standalone cellular broadband. There could also be a slightly cheaper model without this support. Apart from the Pro model, Samsung will also launch the regular Galaxy Watch5, which will have a few trimmed-down features and a cheaper price tag.

Here, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 base model will have a more expansive color palette than the Pro model, suggests the tipster. And just like the Pro variant, the vanilla model will also have LTE or Bluetooth models for buyers to choose from. We can also expect two size models for the base Samsung Galaxy Watch5.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Features: What To Expect?

Presently, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series is tipped to launch later this year. We can expect both smartwatches to run wearOS 3.5 from Google along with the OneUI Watch 4.5 custom skin on top. From the looks of it, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch5 will aim to take on the newly launched Google Pixel Watch.

We're also hearing rumors of the new Apple Watch Series 8, which would also compete with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch5. We expect to hear more leaks and rumors of the upcoming Samsung smartwatch in the coming days.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles