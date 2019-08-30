Asus 6Z, Max Pro M2, Max M2, Max Pro M1 Gets New Updates Apps Software oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Asus has confirmed that its lineup including the Asus 6Z, Max Pro M2, Max M2, and the Max Pro M1 are receiving software updates. The updates have improved features with new as well, and the latest Google Android security patches. The users can find these updates in the form of notifications on these aforesaid phones.

With the new update, you can get longer battery life on the Max M2. While the Asus 6Z gets 18 new Smart Key functions which allow you to launch apps such as Calculator, Currency converter, Unit converter, Stopwatch, Camera, Gallery, or taking a selfie, answering calls, starting or stopping video recording, snoozing Alarm, and more. Its camera and audio quality will also be improved with the update.

It was earlier learned that Google would be introducing the Android 10 to some of its Pixel series phones. Based on some recent reports, it is now confirmed that these devices will receive the OS, on September 3, 2019. Additionally, a new report suggests that this dessert moniker-deficit new software might also be available to the OnePlus 7 and the 7 Pro smartphones.

The Android 10 comes with a dark theme that can be switched on by following a few steps under the settings menu. It has a Live Capture feature that will work even without internet. Its foldable screen emulator feature will work with any Android foldable smartphone. It has a 'First Share' feature that lets users transfer files more easily.

The update also offers more accurate information for apps to easily access the location of the users. It also features a different battery indicator, more control options, shortcuts, new gestures, revamped notification controls, bubbles for better multitasking, and various color themes.

