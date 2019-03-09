5 best Android keyboard apps with number row

GBOARD

If you have a phone that functions on stock Android, then you need to check whether the keyboard comes with a number row. It is because the majority of stock Android phones are released with pre-installed Google's Gboard.

Gboard is an application that is available for free. It is easy to download and install on any phone. It has features like multiple language support, built-in Google search option, and amazing word prediction.

SWIFTKEY

It is another famous keyboard which supports number row. The features of Swiftkey include emoji prediction, multiple language support, search, themes, and GIFs. It is also available at free of cost. Both the Swiftkey and Gboard have almost the same features. It is the top competitors of GBoard.

CHROOMA

If you want to use an attractive adaptive keyboard application, you need to consider installing Chrooma. The keyboard changes its color as per the application. It is an app that can be appreciated as beauty with brains. It is because it has scrollable number rows and it is referred to as action row. It has custom letters row, word row, emoji row, and clipboard buttons. This app is famous for proofreading, clipboard, customizable QuickBar, night mode, and gesture typing.

GRAMMARLY KEYBOARD

You would have heard about the popular online grammar checking tool- Grammarly. The keyboard app is almost the same with the same features in form of an app. It is a one among the keyboards with a dedicated number row. Unfortunately, Grammarly app does not have many features like the above apps. It is limited when it comes to languages too. If you want a number row and error free writing, Grammarly is the best app.

ANYSOFTKEYBOARD

AnySoftKeyboard is actually a small keyboard with several features. It even has a dedicated number row. The keyboard offers certain customizations like power saving setting, abbreviation editor, volume level and much with gesture support. It is available for free.

Hope you find these keyboard apps useful. Do let us know your favorite keyboard app in the comment section below.