8 Handy Instagram Features You Should Know

Getting notified when your favorite users post something:

There might be a really long list of people you follow on Instagram, but that way you might miss certain interesting posts that your favorite user might have posted. There is a feature which will help you to get notified whenever a particular account posts something.

For that, go to the account of the user whose updates you want to view. You can see three dots on the right-hand top corner of the post. There turn on post notifications. In the same way, when you no longer wished to be notified, click on turn off post notifications.

Pausing and skipping the Instagram stories:

It is a new dimension with the help of which you can showcase your content in front of the world. Emoticons, texts, videos, and slides can be provided for a great effect. People can be extremely creative with them, but going through all the stories can take up a lot of time.

If you keep your finger pressed down on the screen, you can pause the story. By swiping left, you can skip a story. By swiping right, you can view the previous story again.

Untagging yourself from the posts:

People whom you don't know that well might tag you in certain posts. But you don't like the stuff that they post and you cannot unfollow them since it may look offensive. It is best to untag yourself from the posts. Go to your profile and click on the tagged photo icon. It is on the right-hand side of the screen.

Click on the photo you do not want to be tagged. Go to More options. Then click on Remove me from photo and confirm it.

Bookmarking the favorite posts:

When you go through a lot of posts and contents on your feed, you at times, lose the track of the favorite ones. So it is better to create a collection of favourite posts. Click on the three horizontal lines on your profile, select the saved tab, then click on the plus sign to create a new collection. For that click on the bookmark icon under the post.

View the recently liked posts and commented on posts by friends:

You can check your friends recently liked and commented on posts on their recent history. At the bottom of your screen, click on the Heart icon. There you can see the list of likes and comments. There go to the section named following. You can see the recent activities there.

Turning off the comments on your posts:

You cannot entirely turn off comments. But can do that for any particular post. Go to where you can add captions, click on Advanced settings, select on Turn off commenting. After, you can also customize your filters, by hiding them or reordering them. You can even hide the fact that you are online.