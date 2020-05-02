Just In
- 3 hrs ago Week 20, 2020 Launch Roundup: HONOR 9A, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, Galaxy J2 Core 2020 And More
-
- 9 hrs ago Tips To Build Your Own Budget Gaming Station At Home
- 10 hrs ago Apple iPhone 12 Tipped To Arrive In Four Variants: Expected Price And Specs
- 12 hrs ago NASA Perseverance Rover Heading To Jezero Crater To Dig Up Past Evidence Of Life
Don't Miss
- Finance 4 Places To Invest In Times Of Uncertainty
- Movies Sisters Malavika and Sonakshi Raaj Flouting Coronavirus Lockdown?
- News Supreme Court defends 'virtual courts system' during pandemic, says it ensured justice
- Sports Coronavirus: Sassuolo become first Serie A club to announce return to training
- Lifestyle 7 Common Summer Ailments And Ways To Prevent Them
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In May
- Automobiles Bike Sales Report For April 2020: Honda Two-Wheelers Register 2,630 Units Of Export Sales
- Education Top 13 Labour Day Quotes For Job Aspirants
Best Video Conferencing Apps And Software For Companies And Individuals
To prevent coronavirus infection, most of the companies have adapter work from home policy where the entire team will be connected over the internet. Conducting live meetings is one of the pain points of working from home and most of the brands are now depending on video conferencing or video meeting apps and software.
Depending on the size of the team, one can choose the right video conferencing app. We have curated a list of apps that offers these services with a lot of variables. So, here are some of the most used apps that one can consider conducting their next meeting.
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams is a paid software that replaced Skype for business. It costs at least Rs. 530 per month per user and it offers up to 5GB free cloud storage, group voice and video call functionality, and other Microsoft services. The company offers a 6-month trial at the very beginning. This is a good service for small, medium, and large teams.
Zoom
Zoom is a full-fledged and trending video conferencing app, which offers both free and paid services. On a free account, it supports up to 100 participants with a time limit of 40 minutes. There are high-end plans, which cost $19.99 per month per host and can accept up to 1000 participants with no time limit.
Workplace From Facebook
Workplace from Facebook can be used for free by teams with up to 50 users along with 5GB cloud data for each user. There are advanced and enterprise version, which costs $4 and $8 per user per month respectively, which offers unlimited user support along with up to 1TB cloud storage.
Amazon Chime
Amazon Chime offers pay-as-you-go plans and there is no upfront fee. It supports up to 8 people SIP protocol, where users can join a meeting by just entering the meeting ID.
Google Meet
Google Meet is now a free video conference software and an upgrade version of Google Hangouts and is available for free and supports up to 100 participants. This tool will be useful for small and medium-sized companies, who cannot spend on a video conference app. As this is from Google, it will be safe and secure.
GoToMeeting
GoToMeeting is a premium video conferencing app which offers features like screen sharing, HD video, and no meeting time limits. The base plan costs $12 and can support up to 150 members and the business package can support up to 250 members and it will cost $16.
Cisco WebeX
The Cisco WebeX is also a paid software, which allows users to join a meeting via a smartphone, computer, or even a voice call. There is a free trial version and it can support up to 1,00,000 people at the same time. A really good video conference tool for big companies and to launch new products.
Slack
Though the basic Slack is free-to-use software, one needs a subscription plan to make video calls. The base plan starts at $2.67 per user per month and it offers features like group voice and video calls. This is a great app for small and medium teams.
BlueJeans
The base plan for BlueJeans starts at $9.99 per host per month and it can support up to 50 participants with unlimited group meetings and live recording. The pro version costs $13.99 per month and has a capacity to support up to 75 participants and can store up to 25 hours of the video conference.
BigBlueButton
The BigBlueButton is a free open source video conferencing solution, with whiteboard capability, which is good for tutors and teachers. This service is mainly meant for those, who like to give online lectures with a classroom-like experience.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,989
-
17,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
7,360
-
11,500
-
28,490
-
22,630
-
31,999
-
25,999
-
39,999
-
18,999
-
29,011
-
21,480