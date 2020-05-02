Best Video Conferencing Apps And Software For Companies And Individuals

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is a paid software that replaced Skype for business. It costs at least Rs. 530 per month per user and it offers up to 5GB free cloud storage, group voice and video call functionality, and other Microsoft services. The company offers a 6-month trial at the very beginning. This is a good service for small, medium, and large teams.

Zoom

Zoom is a full-fledged and trending video conferencing app, which offers both free and paid services. On a free account, it supports up to 100 participants with a time limit of 40 minutes. There are high-end plans, which cost $19.99 per month per host and can accept up to 1000 participants with no time limit.

Workplace From Facebook

Workplace from Facebook can be used for free by teams with up to 50 users along with 5GB cloud data for each user. There are advanced and enterprise version, which costs $4 and $8 per user per month respectively, which offers unlimited user support along with up to 1TB cloud storage.

Amazon Chime

Amazon Chime offers pay-as-you-go plans and there is no upfront fee. It supports up to 8 people SIP protocol, where users can join a meeting by just entering the meeting ID.

Google Meet

Google Meet is now a free video conference software and an upgrade version of Google Hangouts and is available for free and supports up to 100 participants. This tool will be useful for small and medium-sized companies, who cannot spend on a video conference app. As this is from Google, it will be safe and secure.

GoToMeeting

GoToMeeting is a premium video conferencing app which offers features like screen sharing, HD video, and no meeting time limits. The base plan costs $12 and can support up to 150 members and the business package can support up to 250 members and it will cost $16.

Cisco WebeX

The Cisco WebeX is also a paid software, which allows users to join a meeting via a smartphone, computer, or even a voice call. There is a free trial version and it can support up to 1,00,000 people at the same time. A really good video conference tool for big companies and to launch new products.

Slack

Though the basic Slack is free-to-use software, one needs a subscription plan to make video calls. The base plan starts at $2.67 per user per month and it offers features like group voice and video calls. This is a great app for small and medium teams.

BlueJeans

The base plan for BlueJeans starts at $9.99 per host per month and it can support up to 50 participants with unlimited group meetings and live recording. The pro version costs $13.99 per month and has a capacity to support up to 75 participants and can store up to 25 hours of the video conference.

BigBlueButton

The BigBlueButton is a free open source video conferencing solution, with whiteboard capability, which is good for tutors and teachers. This service is mainly meant for those, who like to give online lectures with a classroom-like experience.